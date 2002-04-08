Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 15, 2022

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) ( OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, today announced it will report fourth quarter 2021 financial results and pipeline updates on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after U.S. financial markets close.



The Company’s management team is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-0792 in the U.S., or 1-201-689-8263, outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 13726931. To access the live webcast, please visit https://themediaframe.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=FPHqejQp. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company that developed NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is building a leading franchise of new medicines to combat addictions and drug overdose. For more information visit: www.opiant.com and follow Opiant on Twitter (@Opiant_Pharma).