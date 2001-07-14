Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Dodson Engineered Products, Inc.

Core+%26amp%3B+Main%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Dodson Engineered Products, Inc., a full-service distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, agricultural and irrigation products, based in Colorado.

“Dodson has a long history as a trusted and reliable partner to its customers, vendors and associates. The opportunity to bring a company such as this into the Core & Main family provides strategic value and will allow us to expand our reach to better serve customers in central and western Colorado,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

“Dodson and Core & Main both take pride in supplying customers with hard-to-find products,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. “We share their focus on providing superior customer service, with the right products and solutions to get the job done.”

Founded in 1970, Dodson has consistently delivered the highest level of customer service and value to its customers for over 50 years. Dodson supplies a variety of products to the wholesale and retail markets including water supply, sewage collection and irrigation products. Its local approach to business and professional sales force have kept customers coming back over the years. Dodson’s facility is located in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

“Dodson has a long history of providing customers with exceptional service and the products they depend on every day throughout the Roaring Fork Valley,” said Beth Williams, owner of Dodson Engineered Products, Inc. “Core & Main shares these fundamental values and provides a great opportunity for our dedicated employees. Their focus on training, local expertise and dedication to their customers provides tremendous excitement for the Dodson team.”

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 300 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include information concerning Core & Main’s financial and operating outlook, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “preliminary,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

