First Trust Announces Adjournment of Special Shareholder Meeting for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that the special shareholder meeting for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (Nasdaq: MCEF) (the “Fund”), a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII (the “Trust”), has been adjourned in order to permit additional solicitation of shareholders and to allow shareholders additional time to vote to approve certain changes to the Fund’s investment strategy. The special shareholder meeting for the Fund will reconvene on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Central time at the offices of FTA at 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400 in Wheaton, Illinois.

Currently, the Fund invests in a portfolio of closed-end funds that invest primarily in municipal debt securities, some or all of which pay interest that is exempt from regular federal income taxes. At the recommendation of FTA and subject to shareholder approval, the Board of Trustees of the Trust has approved replacing the current investment policy with a new policy that seeks to provide the same investment objective of current income by investing directly in municipal debt securities that pay interest that is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund’s investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate, First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $212 billion as of January 31, 2022 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and SMAs. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the goals, beliefs, plans or current expectations of FTA and its respective representatives, taking into account the information currently available to them. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to current or historical fact. For example, forward-looking statements include the use of words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “expect,” “believe,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “will” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of a Fund to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. When evaluating the information included in this press release, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the judgment of FTA and its respective representatives only as of the date hereof. No obligation will be undertaken to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events and circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

In connection with the solicitation of proxies to approve certain changes to the Fund’s principal investment strategies, the Trust filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a proxy statement on behalf of the Fund. Because the proxy statement contains important information, and the Fund’s shareholders are urged to read the proxy statement and accompanying materials carefully. The Fund’s shareholders may also obtain copies of these documents by calling FTA toll-free at 800-621-1675. The proxy statement also is available free of charge at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, shares of any Fund, nor is it a solicitation of any proxy. The Trust, the Fund, FTA and certain of their respective directors/trustees, officers and affiliates may be deemed under the rules of the SEC to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in connection with the matters described above. Information about the trustees and officers of the Trust may be found in the Fund’s annual reports previously filed with the SEC.

The Fund’s daily closing price and net asset value per share as well as other information can be found at www.ftportfolios.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005997/en/