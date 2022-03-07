ICF Next Wins Six Innovation SABRE Awards

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF Next, ICF's (NASDAQ: ICFI) marketing, communications and digital-transformation agency, was among the biggest winners at the 2022 Innovation SABRE Awards (Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation and Engagement), one of the PR industry's most prestigious and most-entered awards competitions.

Awarded by leading trade publication PRovoke Media, the Innovation SABRE Awards specifically celebrates progressive campaigns and innovative techniques.

ICF Next's clients, including Hotels.com, Coors Light and Miller Lite, took home six SABRE awards for work created by the agency—the show's second-largest trophy haul. The honors came in a diverse array of categories:

Hotels.com's "Under a Rock" campaign won for Best in Digital Promo & Activation and was also named the top Travel/Hospitality campaign.

The Coors Light "Iceman to Canton" campaign, a collaboration with advertising agency Alma won for Best in Sponsorships, Best in Earned National Broadcast Media and Best in Paid Influencer Programs. The campaign was also named runner up for Best in Show honors.

Miller Lite's "Bar Smells" won for Best in Identity Branding.

"We are grateful for our client relationships that challenge us with each and every engagement," said Kris Tremaine, managing partner and group lead for ICF Next. "These partnerships allow our teams to deliver consistently ingenious work that drives meaningful participation. I am incredibly proud of everyone at ICF Next who contributed to this award-winning work."

ICF Next brings together ICF's global award-winning marketing, communications and associated technology expertise. The agency offers a full set of capabilities designed to drive participation with clients' most important stakeholders. This includes insights that inspire strategy, technology that enables connections, creativity that builds meaningful relationships, and efficiencies that maximize value.

