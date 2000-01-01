Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Carl Icahn Dumps Occidental Petroleum Stake

Activist guru ends multiyear relationship with oil giant

Just now
Summary
  • Occidental disclosed that Icahn sold its remaining shares.
  • Two of Icahn’s designated board directors step down as part of the exit.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. (

OXY, Financial) disclosed in a regulatory filing this week that two of its board members designated by Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) stepped down from the board in connection with Icahn’s exit from its entire position in the company.

Guru reports closure of his firm’s position in Occidental

Icahn disclosed in a Schedule 13D filing that his firm owned 18,058,879 shares of the Houston-based energy giant as of March 1, down 59.87% from the September 2021 quarter holding. The guru said on Sunday in a letter to Occidental’s board that his firm has sold the remainder of the stake.

The activist guru invested in 33,244,429 shares of Occidental in July 2019, denouncing in a letter to the board of directors the company’s superior offer proposal to acquire Anadarko Petroleum. Based on GuruFocus estimates, Icahn’s estimated loss on the stock is approximately 5.03%.

Company reports that two directors are stepping down, shares fall

Occidental reported that Andrew Langham and Gary Hu, directors designated by Icahn as part of the company’s agreement, stepped down from the board in connection with Icahn’s closure of the position.

Shares of Occidental traded at an intraday low of $54.46, down approximately 3% from the previous close of $56.44. Despite this, the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.35.

GuruFocus ranks the company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and three-year revenue growth rates outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Occidental include Dodge & Cox and

David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s Appaloosa LP.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
