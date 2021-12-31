Private Capital Management Buys PowerFleet Inc, Lakeland Industries Inc, Independent Bank Corp, Sells AerSale Corp, , iShares Silver Trust

New Purchases: INDB,

INDB, Added Positions: QNST, PWFL, LAKE, SNEX, PERI, SMBK, ATSG, ASUR, FNWB, FRGI, EVRI, TH, VC, MPAA, LNTH, SRI, TCFC, EBC, SNV, IMAX, BUSE, BBSI, CSTR, TROX, MNDT,

QNST, PWFL, LAKE, SNEX, PERI, SMBK, ATSG, ASUR, FNWB, FRGI, EVRI, TH, VC, MPAA, LNTH, SRI, TCFC, EBC, SNV, IMAX, BUSE, BBSI, CSTR, TROX, MNDT, Reduced Positions: KKR, ASLE, III,

KKR, ASLE, III, Sold Out: EBSB, SLV,

Investment company Private Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys PowerFleet Inc, Lakeland Industries Inc, Independent Bank Corp, The Community Financial Corp, Mandiant Inc, sells AerSale Corp, , iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Management. As of 2021Q4, Private Capital Management owns 58 stocks with a total value of $676 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Capital 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

Private Capital

QuinStreet Inc (QNST) - 3,176,217 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.60% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 626,439 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.92% Perion Network Ltd (PERI) - 1,579,605 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 789,105 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Information Services Group Inc (III) - 3,977,423 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%

Private Capital Management initiated holding in Independent Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 34,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management added to a holding in PowerFleet Inc by 59.73%. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,087,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management added to a holding in Lakeland Industries Inc by 34.07%. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 648,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management added to a holding in The Community Financial Corp by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $36.32 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management added to a holding in Mandiant Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Private Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Private Capital Management reduced to a holding in AerSale Corp by 49.2%. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Private Capital Management still held 302,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.