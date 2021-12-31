Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Private Capital Management Buys PowerFleet Inc, Lakeland Industries Inc, Independent Bank Corp, Sells AerSale Corp, , iShares Silver Trust

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Private Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys PowerFleet Inc, Lakeland Industries Inc, Independent Bank Corp, The Community Financial Corp, Mandiant Inc, sells AerSale Corp, , iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Private Capital Management owns 58 stocks with a total value of $676 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Private Capital 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Capital
  1. QuinStreet Inc (QNST) - 3,176,217 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.60%
  2. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 626,439 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.92%
  3. Perion Network Ltd (PERI) - 1,579,605 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.43%
  4. Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 789,105 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  5. Information Services Group Inc (III) - 3,977,423 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
New Purchase: Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

Private Capital Management initiated holding in Independent Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 34,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerFleet Inc (PWFL)

Private Capital Management added to a holding in PowerFleet Inc by 59.73%. The purchase prices were between $4.59 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,087,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lakeland Industries Inc (LAKE)

Private Capital Management added to a holding in Lakeland Industries Inc by 34.07%. The purchase prices were between $18.85 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 648,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Community Financial Corp (TCFC)

Private Capital Management added to a holding in The Community Financial Corp by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $36.32 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)

Private Capital Management added to a holding in Mandiant Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (EBSB)

Private Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.2 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $23.07.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Private Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Reduced: AerSale Corp (ASLE)

Private Capital Management reduced to a holding in AerSale Corp by 49.2%. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%.

Private Capital Management still held 302,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Private Capital. Also check out:

1. Private Capital's Undervalued Stocks
2. Private Capital's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Private Capital's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Private Capital keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles