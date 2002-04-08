Salelytics Establishes Strategic Partnership with Salesloft

APPLETON, Wis., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salelytics (“Salelytics” or the “Company”), a national leader in outsourced sales and support services, today announced the launch of a strategic partnership with Salesloft, a Sales Engagement Platform for modern sales organizations.



With over 30 years of experience, Salelytics provides customized inside sales and multi-channel solutions designed to drive long-term success for their clients. The Company operates between remote workforce and 5 US based business centers.

Through innovative technology, design and data analytics, Salelytics becomes an extension of their client’s company with the customers as the top priority to deliver revenue at the right cost of sales. Salelytics primary service offerings include:

Full Account Management

Sole Territory Coverage

Funnel Development

Team Sell

Patient/Member Support

Sales Support

“Salelytics partnering with Salesloft represents the combination of digital and human ingenuity at scale that makes operations smart and efficient. We are confident that this partnership broadens our reach amongst small businesses, but at a personalized level,” stated Salelytics Chief Operations Officer, Scott Krueger.

“This strategic partnership reaffirms both Salesloft’s and Salelytics’ commitment to putting the needs of our customers first,” said Steve Goldberg, CRO at Salesloft. “We’re excited to see how sellers will use the combined powers of Salesloft and Salelytics to drive sales, connect more deeply with their prospects, and ultimately drive greater revenue for their businesses.”

About Salelytics, LLC

Salelytics, llc, formerly West Revenue Generation Services, is one of the nation’s leading providers of Inside Sales, Account Management & Inbound Support services. We help our partners drive incremental sales, increase market share and strengthen relationships with their customers.

Salelytics has sales and/or operations at five business centers in the United States. Salelytics is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (: APO). For more information, please call 1-888-999-9833 or visit www.salelytics.com.

Contact AJ Olander, Senior Vice President at 920.996.6478

For more information, visit Salesloft online at: www.salesloft.com