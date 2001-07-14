JBG SMITH Commences Construction on a Pair of Placemaking Destinations in National Landing

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced the start of construction on Water Park and Dining in the Park, two new outdoor destinations in National Landing.

JBG SMITH plans to reimagine Water Park at 1601 Crystal Drive as a 1.6-acre community gathering place animated by innovative dining with a focus on local, women- and minority-owned businesses and significant landscape improvements. Plans call for 4,875 square feet of new food & beverage, highlighted by nine 300-square-foot restaurant kiosks along the perimeter of the park, a 1,400-square-foot full-service restaurant set into the hillside and an iconic Water Bar and terrace perched atop a modernized fountain water wall. The kiosks will be surrounded by seating areas for the public to enjoy.

Additional elements of the redesigned Water Park include a live performance stage, an interactive water feature, public art installations and a trailhead building adjacent to the Mt. Vernon Trail equipped with public restrooms and bike facilities. JBG SMITH is also coordinating with Virginia Railway Express on a handicap accessible connection to the future entrance of the relocated VRE station.

Dining in the Park will similarly transform and reactivate the courtyard in front of 2121 Crystal Drive with a novel culinary experience set among more than an acre of greenery. As previously announced, JBG SMITH is collaborating with Chef Enrique Limardo and the Seven Restaurant Group team on Surreal, a 5,587-square-foot dining destination featuring year-round outdoor seating. Plans call for the complete renovation of the surrounding green space for a variety of flexible uses.

JBG SMITH is working with design architect Elkus Manfredi and landscape architect Hoerr Schaudt on Water Park and Dining in the Park, both of which are expected to deliver in 2023.

“Human connections, inclusive spaces, and ready access to quality outdoor dining and entertainment venues are more important today than ever before,” said Bryan Moll, Executive Vice President of JBG SMITH. “Our reinvention of Water Park and Dining in the Park are vital components of our ongoing drive to create the region’s most dynamic 18-hour environment within National Landing. We see these both as inviting public spaces where families will enjoy a sunny day and colleagues can gather after work for a drink, a bite to eat and live music.”

JBG SMITH Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing Amy Rice added, “As we continue building an urban community of vibrant culture and curated culinary experiences in National Landing, we’re looking for the right combination of local favorites and renowned names, all while continuing our mission to amplify minority and women-owned businesses throughout our portfolio. We are particularly excited about the Water Park kiosks, which will serve as incubator spaces where up-and-coming chefs and restauranteurs can experiment and grow.”

Last year, JBG SMITH received approval from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to establish a consumption zone in National Landing, allowing patrons of Water Park’s licensed alcohol retailers and Dining in the Park’s Surreal to enjoy beverages within its boundaries. Through this new Commercial Lifestyle Center designation, visitors and residents will be able to “sip and stroll” throughout the parks.

Dining in the Park and Water Park are central to JBG SMITH’s ongoing placemaking efforts, which are transforming National Landing into the Capital region’s premier live-work-play destination. When combined with JBG SMITH’s and Amazon’s other planned retail deliveries in the next few years, the number of street-level retailers will approximately triple in National Landing.

