Prairie Provident Announces New Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (“Prairie Provident”, “PPR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jason Dranchuk to Prairie Provident as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer effective April 1, 2022.



Mr. Dranchuk brings more than 25 years of experience across the Western Canadian upstream energy sector in various senior finance roles, including 10 years as Chief Financial Officer. He spent several years in a variety of operational finance roles of increasing responsibilities in both exploration/production energy companies and energy service providers. He has specialist skills in a variety of publicly traded organizations including corporate transactions, debenture issuances, common share offerings, mergers and acquisition and corporate conversions. Mr. Dranchuk also brings extensive experience in corporate governance and internal controls.

He holds the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA, CMA) designation, and received a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT:

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company's strategy is to optimize cash flow from our existing assets, grow a base waterflood business in Evi (Slave Point Formation) and Michichi (Banff Formation) providing stable low decline cash flow, and organically develop a new complementary play to facilitate reserves and production growth. The Princess area in Southern Alberta continues to provide short cycle returns through successful development of the Glauconite and Ellerslie Formations.

For further information, please contact:

Prairie Provident Resources Inc.

Tony Berthelet

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (403) 292-8125

Email: [email protected]