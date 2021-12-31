Nuveen International Value Fund Buys Sompo Holdings Inc, SK Square, Accor SA, Sells MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc, Kingfisher PLC, Incitec Pivot

New Purchases: 8630, 402340, AC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sompo Holdings Inc, SK Square, Accor SA, Sands China, sells MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc, Kingfisher PLC, Incitec Pivot, Nutrien, Korea Zinc Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nuveen International Value Fund. As of 2021Q4, Nuveen International Value Fund owns 55 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ING Groep NV (INGA) - 288,028 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Siemens AG (SIE) - 22,585 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Deutsche Post AG (DPW) - 50,410 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Publicis Groupe SA (PUB) - 48,053 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.) - 1,164,888 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%

Nuveen International Value Fund initiated holding in Sompo Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4674 and $5139, with an estimated average price of $4921.47. The stock is now traded at around $4742.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 59,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuveen International Value Fund initiated holding in SK Square. The purchase prices were between $56400 and $76000, with an estimated average price of $64075. The stock is now traded at around $50700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 29,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuveen International Value Fund initiated holding in Accor SA. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $29.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 46,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuveen International Value Fund added to a holding in Sands China Ltd by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $17.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 716,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuveen International Value Fund sold out a holding in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3316 and $3804, with an estimated average price of $3595.87.

Nuveen International Value Fund sold out a holding in Kingfisher PLC. The sale prices were between $3.17 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $3.34.

Nuveen International Value Fund reduced to a holding in Incitec Pivot Ltd by 21.53%. The sale prices were between $2.97 and $3.28, with an estimated average price of $3.13. The stock is now traded at around $3.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Nuveen International Value Fund still held 929,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuveen International Value Fund reduced to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 24.3%. The sale prices were between $83.32 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $88.08. The stock is now traded at around $120.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Nuveen International Value Fund still held 23,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nuveen International Value Fund reduced to a holding in Korea Zinc Co Ltd by 29.01%. The sale prices were between $486000 and $607000, with an estimated average price of $522089. The stock is now traded at around $577000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Nuveen International Value Fund still held 2,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.