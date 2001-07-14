Valaris to Present at the Evercore ISI Elite Energy & Materials Summit

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz will present virtually at the Evercore ISI Elite Energy & Materials Summit on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, beginning at 11:35 a.m. CST (12:35 p.m. EST and 6:35 p.m CET). Investor materials to be used during the conference will be available on Valaris’ website at www.valaris.com. A recording of the presentation will be available in the "Investors – Events & Presentations" section of the Company’s website www.valaris.com following the conference.

About Valaris

