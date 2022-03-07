Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 5.5 Year Lease Renewal at Office Property in Burnsville, Minnesota

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") announced today that it executed a renewal with Bosch Security Systems Incorporated ("Bosch") for its office property located in the Minneapolis MSA. The renewal extends a 73,960 square foot office suite through July 31, 2028. A separate Bosch entity also renewed a 5,630 square foot office suite through January 31, 2024 within the property.

Bosch creates customized building security solutions comprised of video surveillance, intrusion detection, fire detection and voice evacuation systems as well as access control and management systems. In addition, they provide professional audio and conference systems for communication of voice, sound, and music.

"These lease renewals continue Bosch's existing tenancy that began in 2000 by a predecessor entity. Our management philosophy of regular communication, responsiveness and service allows us to retain excellent, high-quality tenants, such as Bosch," said Karen Priesman, Senior Vice President, who leads asset management within the Midwest Region for Gladstone Commercial.

"Gladstone Commercial is pleased to extend Bosch's lease in this building. By doing so we continue to increase the weighted average lease term of our office portfolio," said Ryan Carter, Executive Vice President for the Midwest and Western Regions of Gladstone Commercial.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 129 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 16.2 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

