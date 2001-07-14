Discover Statement on Russian Banks and Payments Acceptance

Discover and Diners Club International do not have any active partners in Belarus and Russia. There is no acceptance of Discover, Diners Club, Network Alliance Partners and PULSE® in these countries and no cards are being issued there.

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Discover/Diners Club International was in the process of establishing a Russian branch office and registering it with the Central Bank of Russia as a foreign payment system operator. We have suspended all actions to pursue the registration in Russia at this time.

In addition to having already halted all transactions by sanctioned Russian Banks on our network, we are suspending acceptance of cards issued by all Russian and Belarusian banks that run on the Discover Global Network, including through its partner networks.

About Discover

