BrainChip Holdings Ltd Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd(ASX:BRN, OTCQX:BRCHF, ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Investor Summit Conference

Date: March 8-9, 2022

Presentation: March 9th at 3:30 PM ET

34th Annual Roth Conference

Date: March 13-15, 2022

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel

located in Dana Point, California

OTC Markets Technology Virtual Investor Conference

Date: April 7, 2022

Location: Virtual

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on either conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact the respective conference coordinators.

About Q1 2022 Virtual Investor Summit

Investor Summit is the largest truly independent Investor conference solely focused on connecting companies with qualified investors who have intent to buy on the open market. We provide a seamless experience that drives ROI for participating companies.

About the 34th Annual Roth Conference

The Roth Conference is known for its in-person experiences and our goal is to maintain that feature as best as possible with as much outdoor activity as practical. After transitioning to a virtual event in 2020 and 2021, we look forward to restoring valuable connections and meaningful interactions.

This year's event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and on-demand presentations for those that want to pre-record them. And to maintain the True Roth Conference experience, we're including many social components including networking, entertainment and athletic charity events.

About OTC Markets Technology Virtual Investor Conference

Designed to provide similar benefits to an on-site investor conference, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Each of our conferences features live presentations from CEOs and top executives discussing their businesses and investment stories as well as answering questions from investors and opportunities to schedule on-on-one meetings. At the end of each live event, recordings of the presentations are available to watch on-demand.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a ground-breaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mark Smith

JPR Communications

818-398-1424

Investor Contact:

Mark Komonoski

Integrous Communications

Direct: 877-255-8483

Mobile: 403-470-8384

[email protected]

SOURCE: BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

