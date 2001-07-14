Maricopa Community Colleges and Intel to Launch New Semiconductor Manufacturing Workforce Development Initiative

To support the growing semiconductor industry’s employment needs and welcome diverse talent into the technical workforce, Maricopa+Community+Colleges and Intel+Corporation have announced enrollment is now open for a new semiconductor manufacturing Quick+Start program at Mesa+Community+College (MCC). The accelerated two-week program prepares students for a rewarding career as a semiconductor technician with hands-on learning from industry experienced Intel employees as instructors.

First Lady Jill Biden meets with Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel’s Chief Global Operations Officer, and Jim Evers, Intel’s Arizona Factory Manager to discuss the launch of the new Semiconductor Manufacturing Workforce Development Initiative with Maricopa Community Colleges. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

“The Industrial Technology for the Semiconductor Industry Program accelerates the attainment of industry credentials for our students – opening doors for promising in-demand careers supporting our state and national economy,” said MCC Interim President, Lori Berquam, Ph.D. “The program offers our current and future students an incredible opportunity to develop knowledge and skills.”

"As a manufacturing technician at Intel, you’ll help build the future of technology, right here in Arizona. With outstanding benefits and an inclusive, diverse and exciting culture, Intel is a great place to launch your career in semiconductor manufacturing," said Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations at Intel Corporation, Zivit Katz-Tsameret. A key focus of this program is to present new career possibilities to women, veterans and underrepresented minorities in the manufacturing industry.

The Quick Start program consists of a series of 10 four-hour classes. Day and evening options are available. Upon successful completion, students will earn an industry-recognized certification, three hours of college credit towards an associate degree, and a tuition stipend of $270, which covers full tuition for Arizona residents. Students will have an opportunity to interview with Intel for full-time positions with benefits.

“Our partnership with Intel is working towards a secure future for our students as they enter the workforce and further Arizona’s place as a global leader with the brightest talent in the semiconductor industry,” said Maricopa Community Colleges Interim Provost Dr. Eric Leshinskie, Ed.D.

Intel estimates that the $20 billion investment in two new chip factories at the company’s Ocotillo campus will create more than 3,000 high-paying jobs and support an estimated 15,000 additional indirect jobs in the community. Intel also aims to increase the number of women in technical roles to 40% and double the numbers of women and underrepresented minorities in senior roles by 2030. Intel’s partnership with MCC on the Industrial Technology for the Semiconductor Industry program is one piece of the company’s efforts to meet these workforce goals.

The Quick Start program will be offered at Mesa Community College beginning in May, before expanding to Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Estrella Community College in the summer.

Interested individuals must complete a short assessment to gauge learning readiness prior to enrolling in the program. For more information, and to access the upcoming online assessment, visit maricopa.edu%2Fsemico.

