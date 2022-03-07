Orange Bank & Trust Hires David P. Dineen as Senior Vice President and Director of Wealth Services

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / Orange Bank & Trust Company (the "Bank"), the banking subsidiary of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:OBT), is pleased to announce the hiring of David P. Dineen to the role of Senior Vice President, Director of Wealth Services.

In this capacity, Dineen will serve as division head for Private Banking, with the Trust Services department reporting to him directly. He will also serve as Managing Sales Executive responsible for Orange Wealth Management and will manage referrals between Hudson Valley Investment Advisors and the Bank.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to the Bank's Wealth Management Team," said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company. "His unique combination of senior management, business and retail banking, lending, and private banking sales experience, along with a strong relationship management background, make him an excellent fit with our overall business strategy."

Dineen has over 35 years of banking industry experience, including positions with The Bank of New York, Commerce Bank, and North Fork Bank. He most recently served as SVP, Market Manager at Republic Bank, where he was responsible for treasury management, lending, and establishment of their Private Banking group. Dineen previously served as Executive Vice President, Community Banking Officer at Bankwell Financial, where he was part of the executive team responsible for 12 branch offices, training, deposit operations and treasury management.

Prior to Bankwell, Dineen spent 10 years at Capital One Bank as Executive Vice President, serving in a variety of roles including branch and small business banking for the NY and CT markets. The position included oversight responsibility for 287 branches with $24B in deposits. Following Capital One's acquisition of Chevy Chase Bank, Dineen was promoted to Market President with responsibility for Private Banking and Not-For-Profit business for the Mid Atlantic Market.

Dineen graduated from Saint Joseph's College with a B.A., Business Administration.

About Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland, Westchester and the Bronx.

For further information:

Robert L. Peacock

SEVP Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Phone: (845) 341-5005

