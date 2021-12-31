Durable Capital Partners LP Buys Datadog Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Duolingo Inc, Sells Black Knight Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: PTON, SGRY, SG, EXFY,
- Added Positions: DDOG, DUOL, WRBY, MTN, ROP, CFLT, BURL, MSCI, EYE, CPNG, INTU, CWAN, SRAD, DSGX, DOCS, CDAY, CARG,
- Reduced Positions: BKI, FOUR, SHOP, AFRM, SAM, CFX, RH, IAC, COUP, AGL, DASH, VRM, ONON, BFAM, WIX, ROLL, TOST, UPWK, FTCH, FSV, XP, TWLO, VMEO, ALHC, RDFN, GSHD, JBHT, ACCD, KWR, WCN, UP,
- Sold Out: SOFI, SOFI, MNDY, DNUT, ACVA, BILL, LFST, IDXX, GFL, LTCH, TTC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Durable Capital Partners LP
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,309,106 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
- JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 3,274,436 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
- FirstService Corp (FSV) - 3,152,276 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 448,722 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.41%
- MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 956,595 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.49%
Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 5,434,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)
Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.9 and $54.36, with an estimated average price of $46.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,593,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sweetgreen Inc (SG)
Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 2,631,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expensify Inc (EXFY)
Durable Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Expensify Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,623,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 1964.23%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 1,914,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duolingo Inc (DUOL)
Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Duolingo Inc by 155.72%. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $188.05, with an estimated average price of $136.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 2,032,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)
Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Warby Parker Inc by 31.89%. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $23.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 10,402,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Vail Resorts Inc by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68. The stock is now traded at around $224.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,430,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $263 and $299.25, with an estimated average price of $281.34. The stock is now traded at around $173.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 491,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)
Durable Capital Partners LP added to a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $38.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,896,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.Sold Out: Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)
Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The sale prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22.Sold Out: Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT)
Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Krispy Kreme Inc. The sale prices were between $12.75 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $14.75.Sold Out: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68.Sold Out: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)
Durable Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.9 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $10.51.
