Terrata Homes Reveals a Newly Designed Website

Experience TerrataHomes.com

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the launch of our newly designed website for our luxury brand, Terrata Homes.



“We are excited to launch the new Terrata Homes website,” said Rachel Eaton, LGI Homes’ Chief Marketing Officer. “The new Terrata Homes online presence is crafted to meet the evolving expectations of today’s homebuyers. This updated website design improves our customers’ ability to find the home that best complements their lifestyle.”

The new website has an elevated, modern design that includes interactive elements, as well as enhanced video and photography placements, which highlight each Terrata Homes neighborhood. Visitors will enjoy an experience designed to immerse them in the unique lifestyle each Terrata Homes neighborhood offers. While exploring the handcrafted line-up of Terrata homes available, amenities and attractions offered in each neighborhood come to life through interactive area maps and stylized iconography, allowing homebuyers to easily imagine their life in a new Terrata home.

“The new website showcases the unique experience that Terrata Homes offers,” Eaton added. “In addition to highlighting the distinctive lifestyles provided by each of our neighborhoods, we demonstrate the value of the Terrata difference, which is offering a streamlined and stress-free buying process, so homebuyers can focus on the excitement of moving into their new home. Every Terrata home features thoughtful layouts and inspired designs, full of premium upgrades, in fantastic locations. Through our Terrata Homes brand, we are proud to offer move-in ready homes built with the quality expected from a custom-built home, without the wait.”

TerrataHomes.com provides the opportunity to explore detailed information about current and future Terrata Homes neighborhoods and the floor plans within, allowing homebuyers to choose the Terrata home that’s right for them.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560