Ares Management Llc Buys Archaea Energy Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc, Sells Option Care Health Inc, FTS International Inc,

- New Purchases: LFG, HYG, RENT, RENT, RWAY, CIVI, CIVI, CCAP, CION, OXY,
- Added Positions: IEA, BBDC, ORCC, ARCC, GBDC, BCSF, FSK, PNNT, OCSL, BKCC, SLRC, TCPC, SAFM, TPC,
- Reduced Positions: OPCH, CRC, NMFC, FDUS, SAR,
- Sold Out: FTSI, XOG, PRVA, FE, TPVG, SUNS,
For the details of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ares+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 35,205,132 shares, 29.41% of the total portfolio.
- The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 19,096,090 shares, 25.01% of the total portfolio.
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 10,830,308 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
- Archaea Energy Inc (LFG) - 14,942,640 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 46,774,772 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.
Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Archaea Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $18.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.74%. The holding were 14,942,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Ares Management Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $81.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 554,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rent the Runway Inc (RENT)
Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Rent the Runway Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $19.29, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,387,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rent the Runway Inc (RENT)
Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Rent the Runway Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $19.29, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,387,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY)
Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Runway Growth Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.04 and $13.92, with an estimated average price of $12.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 873,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 153,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)
Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $11.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 15,241,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF)
Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc by 214.52%. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $15.96, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 387,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)
Ares Management Llc added to a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp by 59.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.18 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 367,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)
Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Tutor Perini Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: FTS International Inc (FTSI)
Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in FTS International Inc. The sale prices were between $24.82 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $26.38.Sold Out: (XOG)
Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.Sold Out: Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)
Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98.Sold Out: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG)
Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $17.55.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63.Sold Out: SLR Senior Investment Corp (SUNS)
Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in SLR Senior Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $13.65 and $16.11, with an estimated average price of $15.14.Reduced: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)
Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 55.58%. The sale prices were between $23.72 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.1%. Ares Management Llc still held 2,084,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)
Ares Management Llc reduced to a holding in Saratoga Investment Corp by 38.87%. The sale prices were between $28.5 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $29.09. The stock is now traded at around $27.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Ares Management Llc still held 27,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs