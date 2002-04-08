Cellebrite Names Dr. Guy Rotkopf as Chairperson of Ethics & Integrity Committee

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. ( CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that Dr. Guy Rotkopf, former Director General of the Israel Ministry of Justice, has been named as the new Chairperson of Cellebrite’s Ethics & Integrity Committee. Dr. Rotkopf brings to the Committee a strong law and academic background. Dr. Rotkopf has a PH. D. in law from Bar-Ilan University, an LL. M from Duke University School of Law, and an LL. B in law from the Academic College of Management.



Founded in August of 2021, the Committee advises the Board of Directors on matters pertaining to evolving international law, ethical considerations related to responsible business practices, and requirements under law and regulations applied to the sale and use of Cellebrite’s technologies. Rotkopf will oversee a committee currently comprised of eight members with diverse backgrounds in human rights, education, foreign affairs, defense, national security, and technology use in the public and in the private sector.



Cellebrite CEO, Yossi Carmil, said, “We welcome the addition of Dr. Rotkopf to the Ethics and Integrity Committee. His skillset and experience will complement the backgrounds of the existing committee members and provide us with added perspective to ensure Cellebrite receives expert recommendations and consultancy on implementing best practices in ethics as part of our ongoing business practices.”



“It’s with great integrity that I accept this appointment and I will, together with the members of the Ethics and Integrity Committee, work hard to provide guidance towards ethical practices that support the principles and policies guiding Cellebrite’s sales of solutions and services, stance on emerging and developing trends, and adapting policies to address ethics and human rights matters,” said Dr. Guy Rotkopf.

Cellebrite’s mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the globe. The Ethics & Integrity Committee will further this mission by providing the Board with unbiased, expert advice to ensure adherence to high ethical standards for the benefit of all stakeholders.



For more information about Cellebrite’s commitment to Ethics and Integrity, please visit:

https://cellebrite.com/en/ethics-integrity.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s ( CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

