SolarWinds to Host 2022 North American Virtual Partner Summit

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will host its 2022+North+America+Virtual+Partner+Summit on March 22-24. The event will offer keynotes from SolarWinds executives, product portfolio updates, strategy sessions, discussions on observability market findings led by analyst firm IDC®, and an awards ceremony, where select Partners will be awarded for key achievements from the past year.

“Our Partners are an incredibly important part of our business operations and the level of support we’re offering through our Partner Summit reflects our commitment to fostering lasting partnerships,” said Jeff McCullough, vice president, worldwide Partner sales, SolarWinds. “We welcome the opportunity to enable our Partners, increase engagement, and ensure we’re aligned to deliver the right mix of solutions for our customers’ evolving business transformation needs.”

North America Virtual Partner Summit 2022

The agenda will include corporate and channel strategy updates, product updates, strategy sessions, virtual networking opportunities, and discussions on channel enablement and customer support. Partners will receive the newest SolarWinds Sales Expert (SSE) Accreditation Training and SolarWinds Certified Professional® (SCP) Certification to improve their sales expertise.

Partners will hear directly from key members of the SolarWinds leadership team, including the following people:

Sudhakar Ramakrishna, President and CEO

Rohini Kasturi, EVP, Chief Product Officer

Timothy Brown, CISO and Vice President, Security

Jeff McCullough, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Sales

Troy Dankworth, Director, North America Channel Sales

Garrett O’Keeffe, Senior Director, Customer Success

Cal Smith, Senior Director, Technical Training

If you’re a SolarWinds Partner, you can register+here to attend the North America Summit.

