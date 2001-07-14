J.Jill, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on March 22, 2022

J.Jill, Inc. ( NYSE:JILL, Financial) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 will be released before market open on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Claire Spofford, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Webb, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in listening to the call are invited to dial (888) 330-3391 or (646) 960-0845 if calling internationally. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and reference Conference ID 2289963 when prompted. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jjill.com%2FInvestors-Relations%2FNews-Events%2Fevents.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199. The pin number to access the telephone replay is 2289963. The telephone replay will be available until Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women’s apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through 253 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com or http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jjill.com. The information included on our websites is not incorporated by reference.

