Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of CE Mark for the Extended Immunohematology Microarray

JERSEY, Channel Islands, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited ( QTNT, Financial), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today announced it has received Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark for its MosaiQ Extended Immunohematology (IH) Microarray. The CE marking confirms the Extended IH Microarray meets the requirements of the European Medical Devices Directive. This allows the Company to commercialize the microarray for use with the Company's MosaiQ instrument across the European Union and other CE Mark recognizing geographies. The Company's MosaiQ platform offers an all-in-one, fully automated, high-performance solution in blood-testing laboratory and other settings. The IH microarray for which the CE mark was just obtained substantially increases the range of tests that can be run on the platform.



Improved Economic & Clinical Value with MosaiQ Extended Immunohematology on a Single Platform

The MosaiQ Extended IH solution empowers laboratories and clinicians by delivering improved workflow, leading to lower operating costs. The newly-CE marked IH microarray offers Antibody Screening, Antigen Typing, including ABO forward and reverse grouping. This expanded array of features allows for comprehensive characterization of blood donor samples (blood typing and disease screening) through a single test procedure.

“By enhancing the laboratory’s ability to provide rapid, more comprehensive red blood cell phenotyping, health care providers can deliver better matched blood and reduce the risk of transfusion adverse events that may be life-threatening,” said Dr. Christine C. Ginocchio, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer.

“We are proud to receive the CE mark for our MosaiQ Extended IH microarray and have leveraged our over 30 years of experience within transfusion diagnostics to provide a high-quality solution for laboratories and donors. We are excited to enter the MosaiQ commercialization phase and look forward to providing our stakeholders with a suite of multimodal multiplexing capabilities to help continue to drive the value and clinical utility of the MosaiQ solution on a global scale,” said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that it believes reshape the way diagnostics are practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and create operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Switzerland, Scotland and the United States of America.

