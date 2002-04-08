Intellian to design and supply dual-parabolic reference user terminals for the Telesat Lightspeed network

OTTAWA and SEOUL, Korea, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, and Intellian, a leading provider of feature-rich, future-proof satellite communications solutions, today announced a contract award for Intellian to design and supply reference enterprise user terminals for the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network.



Intellian’s innovative satellite terminal technology leverages the company’s non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) modem integration expertise and satellite tracking algorithms and will provide Telesat’s most demanding customers with highly reliable, high throughput access to the Telesat Lightspeed network. Telesat will use early deliveries of Intellian terminals to support system development and performance testing, and during the Telesat Lightspeed Alpha and Beta Test phases, to demonstrate system capabilities to Telesat’s enterprise, telecom and government customers, including the Government of Canada. Telesat and Intellian are also discussing terminal development programs for other market segments.

These high-performance user terminals feature dual-parabolic antennas in a true make-before-break configuration to achieve seamless handovers from one satellite to the next in the LEO constellation. The parabolic reflectors are optimized to provide the highest gain achievable with a 1m aperture, allowing high data rates and excellent link margin performance for Telesat’s end-user community. Long-term reliability and resilience, which are hallmarks of all Intellian products, particularly in extreme hot and cold environments, will enable worldwide deployment.

“As a proven terminal provider for Telesat’s Phase 1 LEO demonstrations and with their extensive experience in deploying tracking antennas for NGSO networks, Intellian is the right partner to enable customer access to the Telesat Lightspeed network from anywhere in the world,” says Aneesh Dalvi, Telesat’s Director of LEO Landing Stations and User Terminals. “Intellian’s carrier-grade, dual-parabolic terminals will be an integral component of Telesat’s low-latency, high-performance Telesat Lightspeed ecosystem.”

“We’re very pleased to be a technological cornerstone of such a significant venture,” adds Eric Sung, Intellian CEO. “This contract is another resounding affirmation of our position as a market leader, partnering to deliver unparalleled value to customers across a diverse range of markets. Our proven capabilities to design cutting-edge, high-performance and flexible solutions synonymous with our products make us an ideal partner for Telesat.”

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its international priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

About Intellian Technologies, Inc.

Intellian is driven by a passion for innovation and an agile responsiveness to customer needs. As the crucial link between satellite networks and millions of people on Earth, Intellian’s leading technology and antennas empower global connectivity across oceans and continents, organizations and communities. Strategic thinking, an obsession with quality and a proven ability to deliver enables Intellian to invent for the future, creating mutual success for partners and customers as the world’s connectivity needs evolve. For more information, follow @Intellian and visit intelliantech.com.

Intellian Technologies Inc. is listed on the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSDAQ (189300:KS).

Media Contacts:

Gregory FCA for Telesat

Charity Lacey

[email protected]

T +1 929 561 5991

Stacey Nardozzi

Octopus Group for Intellian

[email protected]



Clive Bartlett

Saltwater Stone for Intellian

T +44 1202 669 244

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7661499c-b2b7-4873-95ae-98f3bc2e54e0