Dollar General Adds Enhanced Financial Services

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) today announced a series of new financial services aimed at increasing access to banking options and providing additional customer payment alternatives. New services include the introduction of Dollar General’s exclusive %3Cb%3Espendwell%3C%2Fb%3E%26trade%3B banking platform, a buy-now, pay-later test program with Sezzle® and new FIS+Worldpay® card reward points payment options, all of which extend the Company’s value and convenience propositions.

“Today’s announcement highlights Dollar General’s focus on supporting our customers and communities by extending financial service accessibility and payment options,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “In keeping with our purpose-driven mission of Serving Others, we continually search for additional services and flexible solutions to help make our customers’ lives easier.”

New Dollar General financial offerings include:

spendwell™ Financial Service:An innovative, new bank account that provides customers with additional convenience to access and manage personal finances, available exclusively from Dollar General. Through a partnership with InComm+Payments, and issued by MetaBank®, the spendwell Bank Account and Visa® debit card is now available at Dollar General’s 18,000+ stores, as well as through a dedicated online platform and easy-to-use mobile banking app*. spendwell will provide customers with two financial account options including one with no monthly fees and another that allows customers to earn 1% unlimited cash back to be redeemed on purchases at Dollar General. Both account options include an accompanying Visa debit card, which can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted, and spendwell app-access* to manage everyday expenses, pay bills and more.

To celebrate the spendwell launch, InComm and Dollar General have waived the retail purchase price to open an account through September 30, 2022. The purchase price will increase to only $1 beginning October 1, 2022. Also, through September 30, 2022, customers will receive a complimentary $10 deposit into their spendwell account after an approved card registration.**

Each spendwell account is packed with free features and services, including:

Direct deposit, enabling customers to access wages up to two days early***

Ability to add cash at Dollar General

Online bill pay

Subaccounts, helping customers keep their family spending and budgets on track****

This partnership leverages Dollar General and InComm Payments’ nearly 20-year partnership and current collective efforts to support customers through gift card programs, bill pay solutions and payment processing technology. Additional details, related fees on each program and information on registering for spendwell Visa® cards are available at www.myspendwell.com.

DG Buy Now Pay Later powered by Sezzle:Dollar General plans to launch a test of a buy-now, pay-later purchase option through a new partnership with Sezzle at more than 1,700 stores in Texas. The DG Buy Now Pay Later program will provide customers with zero-interest payments on purchases, allowing them to pay for their purchases in four installments and giving them additional flexibility when purchasing items at Dollar General stores or for in-store pickup on the DG App or online at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dollargeneral.com%2Fdgpickup. When customers apply via the DG App, they receive an instant response detailing their spending limit. Dollar General will evaluate the DG Buy Now Pay Later powered by Sezzle test to assess expansion opportunities.

FIS Premium Payback Options: Dollar General also is piloting an added payment choice with FIS’ Premium Payback™, a real-time rewards redemption network. Customers will have an option to redeem eligible credit and debit card rewards points toward their DG purchase. Currently available at more than 18,000 DG stores in 46 states, customers with eligible FIS bank debit and credit cards may redeem 1,000 credit card points for $5.00 toward their purchase of $5.01 or more.

With more than 18,000 stores in 47 states, Dollar General is committed to serving its customers with everyday low prices and quality products and services in convenient locations. These financial offerings and payment solutions are additive to Dollar General’s existing roster of digital offerings, which include DG Self-Checkout, DG Pickup, DG Digital Coupons, DG’s Cart Calculator and Shopping List, and DG Rewards.

*Message and data rates may apply. ** To receive a $10 statement credit for the spendwell Bank Account: (i) for accounts opened online without prior purchase of a starter card in store, you must successfully register online at myspendwell.com for a new spendwell account between March 3 - September 30, 2022 and activate the permanent card once received in the mail within 30 days of registration, and the statement credit will be posted to the account within 30 days of the permanent card activation; and (ii) for accounts opened following in-store purchase of a starter card, you must successfully register online at myspendwell.com, and the statement credit will be posted to the account within 30 days of the successful registration. Limit one (1) $10 credit per customer. Offer subject to change or cancellation at any time. Offer expires September 30, 2022, 11:59PM ET. ***Early access compared to a standard payday electronic deposit and subject to an individual’s employer submitting paycheck information to the bank before payday. Not all employers submit paycheck information before payday. ****Purchases made from subaccounts do not earn 1% cash back for future purchases at DG spendwell™ Bank Account is a demand deposit account established by MetaBank®, National Association, Member FDIC. Card is issued by MetaBank pursuant to a license from Visa® U.S.A., Inc.

