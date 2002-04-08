Cliff Smith Joins PetVivo Holdings, Inc. as the Regional Sales Manager

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV & PETVW) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals is pleased to announce that Cliff Smith has accepted a position with the Company as its new Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast Region of the United States.



"Cliff adds a key component to accomplishing our corporate goals related to sales and distribution of our revolutionary product Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ technology. The focus on sales has become a key objective to the success of our Company and we believe the vast insight and expertise that Cliff brings to PetVivo puts us in an excellent position to meet this objective,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “Cliff is excellent in promoting and selling veterinary products. These skills will propel the sale of our veterinary medical device, Spryng, for use in companion animals."

Mr. Smith has more than 25 years of experience related to distribution and manufacturing of veterinary products in the Southeast region of the United States. He began his career working for the Hunt family in their cattle and cutting horse operations, which transitioned to training, breeding and racing thoroughbred horses. Mr. Smith next advanced his career to veterinary product distribution by taking a position with Milburn Distributions where he remained for approximately twenty years and assisted in growing Milburn to one of the largest equine veterinary distribution companies in the world. In 2017, he began working as a consultant for numerous veterinary products companies commercializing products and equipment with a focus on equine and mixed animal. Mr. Smith graduated from Texas A&M, class of 1981, where he completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics.

“I am incredibly excited to join the PetVivo sales and marketing team. PetVivo’s technology has tremendous potential to enhance the lives of companion animals and their owners,” said Mr. Smith. “I am looking forward to joining a company that possesses a ground-breaking technology and has the ability to grow the market with a product that has been shown to improve the medical outcomes of animals.”

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and its innovative product, Spryng, please contact [email protected] or visit https://petvivo.com/ and https://sp r yn g h ealth.com/

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. ( PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians.

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

(952) 405-6216

