Imara to Webcast Conference Call of Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

BOSTON, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. ( IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare hemoglobin disorders and other serious diseases, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, March 15, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and review recent business highlights.

A live webcast will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the company's website. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (833) 519-1307 (U.S. domestic) or (914) 800-3873 (international) and referring to conference ID 5889355. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Imara website following the presentation.

About Imara
Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin and other serious diseases. Imara is advancing tovinontrine (IMR-687), a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, potentially disease-modifying treatment in Phase 2b clinical trials for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. Imara expects to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of tovinontrine in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) in the second quarter of 2022. Imara is also advancing IMR-261, an oral activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2–related factor 2, or Nrf2. For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com.

Media Contact:
Marin Bergman
Ten Bridge Communications
818-516-2746
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Michael Gray
617-835-4061
[email protected]

