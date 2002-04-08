PolyPid to Deliver Poster Presentation at SAGES 2022

Presentation Evaluates Efficacy of D-PLEX 100 in Reducing Surgical Site Infection Rates in Elective Colorectal Surgery



PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes announced it will be presenting clinical data at the upcoming SAGES (Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons) 2022 Annual Meeting, being held on March 16-19, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

The poster presentation entitled ‘DPLEX 100, a Novel Doxycycline Formulation that Provides High, Local Concentrations of Antibiotic Activity for Approximately Four Weeks to Reduce Surgical Site Infections’ evaluates the efficacy of PolyPid’s lead drug candidate D-PLEX 100 in reducing surgical site infections when added to standard of care prophylaxis regimens for elective colorectal surgery. The presentation will include an oral review led by Dr. Anthony Senagore, Senior Medical Director of PolyPid, and will be available on https://www.polypid.com/ following the delivery of the presentation.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. ( PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal and sternal bone surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma. For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

