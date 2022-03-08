Trimble Extends its Support for Empowered to Educate with Multi-Year Foundation Grant to Grow its Fellowship Program

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and BOSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with International Women's Day, Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and the Trimble Foundation Fund announced today continued support for Empowered to Educate. With a mission to empower women with resources and support to become leaders and innovators of education, Empowered to Educate forges pathways for female educators with its two-year fellowship program. The program connects young female educators—who are innovators, pioneers and creative leaders—with leadership development, mentorship, exposure to professional networks and micro-grants to support their work.

In 2020, an initial grant helped support Empowered to Educate's inaugural program of 10 fellows throughout Ghana as they engaged with a network of female educational leaders, finding community, innovation and peer support. Projects included increasing women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), working with teenage mothers to re-engage with education, educating the young children of female market porters and bridging the gap between disabled and non-disabled individuals in education, among others.

On the recommendation of Trimble Foundation, a donor-advised fund, an additional grant was made to extend Trimble's support for Empowered to Educate's fellowship program and its second class of fellows, which will be announced in June 2022. Each fellow will develop and take charge of impactful projects within their community as they seek to be change makers.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the Trimble Foundation. Their support for our work is the key to unlocking the potential of our Fellows as they pursue their leadership journeys," said Constance Kane, founder and executive director.

"By creating opportunities for female educators, Empowered to Educate is creating meaningful change in their communities, which aligns directly with the Foundation's focus on female education and empowerment," said Emily Saunoi-Sandgren, Trimble Foundation chair. "We have been inspired by the work of the inaugural class of fellows and look forward to seeing the continued impact of the fellows in their communities over the coming years."

About Empowered to Educate

Empowered to Educate envisions a world in which women and girls play elemental roles in creating global well-being. They champion, inspire and mobilize emerging female leaders who harness the power of education and empowerment. For more information, visit: www.empoweredtoeducate.org . Empowered to Educate is a program of United Planet, Inc. whose mission is to create a global community one relationship at a time.

About Trimble Foundation

Trimble Foundation is a donor-advised fund that focuses its charitable giving on the missions of supporting natural disaster and climate resilience, promoting female education and empowerment and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. The Trimble Foundation is aligned to the company's commitment towards building a more sustainable future. For more information on the Trimble Foundation Fund, visit: foundation.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

