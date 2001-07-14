Semtech Announces Availability of Reduced Channel Pitch FiberEdge® Linear Transimpedance Amplifier for 400G and 800G Data Center Applications

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced the immediate sampling availability of GN1814, a new addition to the FiberEdge® portfolio of PAM4 transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs), to enable next-generation data center single-mode connectivity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005176/en/

Feature-rich chip delivers exceptional performance with 500μm pitch for QSFP-DD, OSFP and Chip on Board applications (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As higher density optical transceivers start to deploy in the data center market, Semtech has addressed the requirement to reduce optical chip footprint by developing quad TIAs at lower channel pitch,” said Nicola Bramante, senior product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “The availability of FiberEdge GN1814 represents a major step forward for the deployment of next generation 100G/lane high density optical transceivers such as QSFP-DD and OSFP.”

The FiberEdge+GN1814 is a feature-rich quad 500μm-pitch low power, low noise, high gain, high bandwidth TIA that delivers wide overload performance and low group delay variation, making it ideal for 400GBASE-DR4, FR4, LR4 and 800GBASE-DR8 PAM4 optical transceivers, Chip on Board (COB) optical assemblies, and silicon photonics (SiPh). The GN1814 is sampling now as wire-bondable bare die.

Semtech’s FiberEdge TIA portfolio includes:

GN1089: Single Channel 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1089SC2: Single Channel 28GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1800: Second Generation Single Channel 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1800SC2: Second Generation Single Channel 28GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1700: 50Gbps PAM Linear TIA for 5G Wireless

GN1810: Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1812: Second Generation Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1814: 500mm Pitch Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

About Semtech’s Signal Integrity/Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com%2Foptical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and FiberEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005176/en/