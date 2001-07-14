Semtech Announces Production Release of a ClearEdge® Integrated Circuit Solution Enabling 5G Front Haul Deployments

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the production release of the GN2154, Semtech’s ClearEdge® clock and data recovery (CDR) with integrated single-ended EML driver for 25Gbps 5G front haul deployments. The ClearEdge GN2154 CDR offers the lowest power and smallest package size for 25Gbps SFP28 LAN-WDM (LWDM) and DWDM optical modules.

“The ClearEdge GN2154 is yet another example of Semtech’s commitment to closely collaborating with module customers and optics partners to enable superior performance, low power and low cost solutions. This integrated circuit (IC) is especially beneficial for regions like Korea and Japan where there is existing DWDM and LWDM wireless infrastructure,” said Raza Khan, senior market manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Semtech’s ClearEdge and Tri-Edge™ platforms are quickly becoming the de facto technology platforms for enabling new 5G deployments while helping system vendors and carriers increase their 5G presence.”

The 5G wireless market is at an inflection point of rapid demand increase. This will require system vendors and carriers to expand 5G wireless infrastructures with C-band deployments. Such deployments utilizing up to 64T64R massive MIMO radio units for macro base stations require 25Gbps optical transport bitrates. These wireless X-haul transport architectures can differ based on fiber availability, regional requirements and carrier needs. Therefore, a complete IC portfolio to enable all X-haul architectures including fiber reaches, bitrates and optics for “grey” long reach (LR) and “colored” (DWDM, LWDM) fiber deployments, is required. Semtech’s broad 5G wireless IC portfolio is perfectly suited to enable this for module and system vendors.

Semtech’s ClearEdge+GN2154 IC enables industry-leading performance in LWDM and DWDM 25Gbps SFP28 optical modules with low cost EML lasers, while offering ultra-low power of 550mW typical (with 1.85VppSE driver swing) in a small 3.24mm x 2.05mm WLCSP package.

The ClearEdge IC is now available in full production. Semtech offers evaluation board kits (EBK) and complete reference design kits (RDK) to enable rapid adoption.

Semtech’s Tri-Edge CDR portfolio for 5G wireless includes:

GN2255: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 Tri-Edge CDR With Integrated DML Driver

GN2256: Bidirectional 50Gbps PAM4 Tri-Edge CDR With Integrated Diff EML Driver

Semtech’s ClearEdge CDR portfolio for comprehensive 5G wireless includes:

GN2152: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated DML Driver

GN2146: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated EML / MZM Driver

GN2154: Bidirectional 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated SE EML Driver

GN2504C: Unidirectional Quad 25-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR

GN2148: Single 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated VCSEL Driver

GN2149: Single 24-28Gbps ClearEdge CDR With Integrated TIA

Semtech’s FiberEdge® Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIA) portfolio for 5G wireless includes:

GN1086: 24-28Gbps FiberEdge TIA

GN1700/GN1800: 50Gbps PAM4 FiberEdge TIA

About Semtech’s Signal Integrity/Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com%2Foptical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

