Semtech Announces Production of Best-in-Class FiberEdge® Linear Transimpedance Amplifier for 400G and 800G Data Center Applications

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced the production availability of GN1812, a new addition to the FiberEdge® portfolio of PAM4 transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs), to enable next-generation data center single-mode connectivity.

“The production availability of GN1812 builds on Semtech’s continuous investment in technology for the advancement of the FiberEdge physical medium dependent (PMD) platform. The FiberEdge GN1812 is ideally suited to a wide variety of PAM4 optics both in the Chip on Board (COB) and in the silicon photonics (SiPh) space,” said Nicola Bramante, senior product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “Semtech expects to continue to play a leading role in enabling the deployment of next generation 100G per lane optical transceivers with our industry-leading FiberEdge PAM4 TIA portfolio.”

The FiberEdge+GN1812 is a quad 750μm-pitch low power, low noise, high gain, high bandwidth TIA that delivers wide overload performance and low group delay variation, making it ideal for 400GBASE-DR4, FR4 and LR4 PAM4 optical transceivers and COB optical assemblies. The GN1812 is available as wire-bondable bare die and is part of the complete Semtech FiberEdge TIA portfolio that supports 400G and 800G data center applications.

Semtech’s FiberEdge TIA portfolio includes:

GN1089: Single Channel 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1089SC2: Single Channel 28GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1800: Second Generation Single Channel 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1800SC2: Second Generation Single Channel 28GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1700: 50Gbps PAM Linear TIA for 5G Wireless

GN1810: Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1812: Second Generation Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1814: 500mm pitch Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

About Semtech’s Signal Integrity/Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com%2Foptical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “ideally suited to,” “expects to,” “ideal for,” “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and FiberEdge are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

