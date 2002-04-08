Liquidity Services Supports Ukraine Relief Programs

BETHESDA, Md., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Liquidity Services, ( LQDT, Financial), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced a new relief initiative to provide support to those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.



As an industry leader building a better future for people, organizations and the planet, Liquidity Services believes in Doing Well and Doing Good. During this time of crisis in Ukraine, Liquidity Services has launched a fundraising campaign to aid in Ukraine relief efforts and is committed to matching all employee and marketplace participant contributions to Mercy Corps to help victims obtain needed resources. It will also directly contribute $25,000 to five Ukraine relief organizations including:

“With the developing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, we believe it’s our duty to use our platform to support relief and rebuilding efforts. As a global company, we have team members in the area and we want to do everything we can to support them and others during this time,” said Bill Angrick, Chairman and CEO.

Liquidity Services’ direct contribution will be distributed evenly to the five named relief organizations. All donations will help fund humanitarian efforts and disaster relief to Ukrainians in need of resources. Visit the Liquidity Services Ukraine Relief page to see the full list of supported organizations.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( LQDT) operates the world’s largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $9 billion of completed transactions, to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. It supports its clients’ sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and defer products from landfills.