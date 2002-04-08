Tattooed Chef Unveils 2022 Innovations at Natural Products Expo West

Tattooed Chef at Expo West Booth #1751



PARAMOUNT, Calif., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef ( TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant based foods, today unveiled its innovation line-up for 2022 coinciding with the brand’s presence at this year's Natural Products Expo West show, March 8-12 at the Anaheim, Calif. Convention Center.

Building off of a successful frozen portfolio in six categories featuring 78 products that included four of the five fastest moving plant based frozen food entrée launches in 20211, Tattooed Chef is now the fastest growing Frozen Health and Wellness brand2 and the number one Health and Wellness brand in Frozen Breakfast3. The new slate of innovation brings the total product count to 140 products in 10 categories now available in 2022.

Tattooed Chef is expanding out of the freezer aisle and releasing snacks that include plant based bars and chips. The new bar portfolio is a first-of-its-kind brain fuel oat butter bar powered with adaptogens that help to reduce stress, promote mental balance and provide long-lasting focus. The new tortilla chips are gluten free, grain free, and a better-for-you chip alternative that doesn't taste like an alternative.

Tattooed Chef is also expanding into new frozen product categories: Burritos, Quesadillas and Mexican Entrees. Drawing inspiration from classic Mexican flavors, the new products include a variety of tasty plant-based meat alternatives and ingredient combinations like the Plant Based Chorizo and Egg Burrito, the Plant Based Al Pastor Quesadilla and Plant Based Chicken Mole Enchiladas. In addition, the Company is significantly expanding its vegan line by incorporating vegan eggs and proprietary meat alternatives, such as plant based pork into various meals.

“Through our nostalgic innovation – creating meals and snacks that people know and love, now made healthier – we can tap into everybody’s plant based side,” said Sarah Galletti, the “Tattooed Chef,” Founder and Chief Creative Officer. “Breaking out of the freezer aisle in 2022 is a pivotal moment for Tattooed Chef as it furthers our mission to make plant based meals that are delicious and accessible to everyone.”

Building on its already versatile frozen product selection, the Company is also releasing new nutrient-packed meals, from globally inspired dishes such as the Japanese Breakfast Bowl and Plant Based Chicken Burrito Bowl to nostalgic fan favorites with a twist such as the Spiccolli Wood-fired Pizza and Cauliflower Spaghetti White Bolognese.

For more information and to find Tattooed Chef products near you, please visit www.tattooedchef.com .

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF:

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food and club stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” “trend,” “accelerate,” “expansion,” “new,” “leverage,” “continues,” “opportunities,” “next,” “increase,” “beyond,” “potential,” “growth,” “pipeline,” “guidance” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Tattooed Chef’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: uncertainty surrounding the ultimate success of Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce platform; the need to prove Tattooed Chef’s ability to build brand awareness and continue to launch innovative products; continued acceptance of Tattooed Chef branded products by new retail customers as well as acceptance by new and existing customers of newly introduced products, particularly those outside of our core frozen products; Tattooed Chef’s ability to increase in-store count and points of distribution; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Tattooed Chef; Tattooed Chef’s ability to effectively and efficiently integrate NMFD’s and Belmont Confections’ businesses; competition and the ability of the business to grow and manage growth profitably; anticipated but unpredictable increased costs associated with our transition to a public company; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other factors identified in past and future filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and the outbreak of hostility in Ukraine. Tattooed Chef undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

