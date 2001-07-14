Sarcoma Trial for New Cancer Treatment Begins at City of Hope in Los Angeles

Australian clinical-stage drug development company Noxopharm ( ASX:NOX, Financial) has announced its Phase 1 CEP-2 sarcoma trial is underway with a first patient enrolled and dosed at City of Hope in Los Angeles, California.

“We are delighted to have dosed the first patient in the CEP-2 trial,” said City of Hope CEP-2 Principal Investigator Mark+Agulnik, M.D. “The study investigates the use of Veyonda® in combination with the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin for first-line treatment of approximately 30 patients with soft tissue sarcoma, which is an aggressive cancer in urgent need of new treatment options.”

City of Hope, a world-renowned cancer center in the U.S., is the first site to commence treatment, but recruitment is ongoing and Noxopharm plans to open future major U.S. trial sites.

“Partnering with the prestigious City of Hope for this CEP-2 study, along with the MD Anderson Cancer Center and Beverly Hills Cancer Center for our radiation therapy trial [DARRT] program, represents the strength of our programs and the talent and experience of our team at Noxopharm,” said Noxopharm CEO and Managing Director Gisela+Mautner, M.D.-Ph.D., MPH. “We look forward to adding additional prestigious study sites in the near future as we all work toward new treatment options.”

The first safety results for the CEP-2 study will be available after patient cohort 1 has completed the first cycle of combination therapy. The CEP-2 study is building on the CEP-1 study, which was a Phase 1a/1b trial that was published in April 2021 in the peer-reviewed journal Current Therapeutic Research, and showed the success of Veyonda in boosting the efficacy and safety of chemotherapy in late-stage cancer patients.

About Noxopharm

Noxopharm Limited ( ASX:NOX, Financial) is an Australian clinical-stage drug development company focused on the treatment of cancer and inflammation. Veyonda® is the Company’s first pipe-line drug candidate currently in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.

Noxopharm is running comprehensive drug discovery programs in both oncology and inflammation, and is the major shareholder of the US biotechnology company, Nyrada Inc (ASX:NYR), active in the areas of drug development for cardiovascular and neurological diseases. To learn more, please visit: noxopharm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005364/en/