Vera Bradley and New Hope Girls Launch Fourth Limited-Edition, Co-Branded Collection for International Women's Day 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. ( VRA) today announced that Vera Bradley, its iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, will celebrate International Women’s Day, March 8, 2022, by launching a new limited-edition handbag collection in partnership with New Hope Girls, a for women, by women non-profit based in the Dominican Republic. This is the fourth consecutive year Vera Bradley and New Hope Girls have released a co-branded collection in honor of International Women’s Day.



Vera Bradley will donate 75% of sales from the New Hope Girls + Vera Bradley collection to directly support the non-profit’s purpose of providing rescue, refuge and restoration to girls and women from the darkest and most difficult places.

The New Hope Girls + Vera Bradley collection includes a hobo bag, medium duffel bag and pouch cosmetic, all in a beautiful linen fabrication, and a hobo bag in a linen and recycled denim patchwork fabrication. Each style, designed and sewn in the Dominican Republic by New Hope Girls’ artisans, is available in a pattern called “New Hope Butterflies” that was created by Vera Bradley exclusively for the partnership.

Joy Reyes, Executive Director of New Hope Girls, commented on the collection, “This year’s ‘New Hope Butterflies’ pattern is so important and personal to us. Butterflies represent transformation and symbolize the beautiful, uplifting changes we see in the girls who come into our care. As we tell our girls, ‘You were created for more.’ I think that is a reminder we all need from time to time.”

“This International Women’s Day, Vera Bradley is proud to celebrate female-led ingenuity and connect and empower women and girls in their unique and remarkable journeys by supporting a powerful cause,” said Stephanie Scheele, Chief Purpose Officer of Vera Bradley, Inc. “Our special New Hope Girls + Vera Bradley collection represents stories of transformation made possible by the selfless work of New Hope Girls and its supporters. Together, we are changing lives.”

Since 2016, Vera Bradley has rallied behind New Hope Girls and its mission to better the lives of the women and girls in its care. To improve the efficiency of New Hope Girls’ sewing operations, Vera Bradley designed a fully-equipped workshop with self-sustaining industrial sewing machines and transformed the community room into a welcoming and sacred space. Additionally, Vera Bradley has offered ongoing business mentoring and assisted in training the women with sewing and designing techniques to improve their craft and help them grow as artisans and individuals.

The New Hope Girls + Vera Bradley collection is now available in Vera Bradley Full Line stores, on verabradley.com and at participating Vera Bradley retail partners. For more information, visit www.verabradley.com/newhopegirls and www.newhopegirls.com.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

ABOUT NEW HOPE GIRLS

New Hope Girls is a non-profit organization that provides jobs for vulnerable women and refuge for girls rescued out of the darkest places in the Dominican Republic. Women sew and create beautiful bags in the New Hope Girls workshop, with 100% of the net proceeds supporting the New Hope Girls safe house. The organization’s mission is to “create a place of light and life for girls and women from dark and difficult places, restoring identity and purpose for the future.” For more information about New Hope Girls, visit www.newhopegirls.com or follow at @newhope.girls on Instagram and New Hope Girls on Facebook.

