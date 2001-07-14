Ted Baker Taps BigCommerce's Scalable Ecommerce Platform to Launch Custom-Tailored Online Store, Expand International Footprint as a Digital-First Brand

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced the launch of a composable, modern ecommerce experience for Ted Baker, the UK-based global lifestyle brand. Built on BigCommerce’s transformational multi-storefront (MSF) headless solution, Ted Baker uses a single BigCommerce store to operate multiple unique storefronts and leverage the platform’s ever-evolving partner network to strengthen its posture as a digital-first brand.

BigCommerce worked with Wunderman Thompson Commerce to seamlessly integrate Bloomreach’s content management solution, and Bloomreach Discovery, its search and merchandising solution, into the Ted Baker store to drive more impactful, relevant shopping experiences for Ted Baker customers.

With its new multi-storefront headless platform, Ted Baker will manage its global online presence from a single store and streamline day-to-day back-end employee operations while offering modern and frictionless customer experiences tailored to the needs of each market. The company’s 12 regional storefronts will be fully localized to enable the luxury fashion retailer to meet the needs of its expanding customer base. Shoppers will be able to browse in their preferred language such as English, French, German and Spanish and make purchases using their preferred currency including pounds, dollars and euros.

“Central to Ted Baker’s future-looking growth strategy is adopting a digital-first approach that supports our endeavor to offer a premier shopping experience for our customers and build brand awareness beyond Europe,” said Leon Shepherd, Chief Information Officer of Ted Baker. “With its scalable yet robust platform, BigCommerce and its supporting partners created a custom-made solution that simplifies backend complexities, showcases our high-end product offering and enhances the customer journey as we continue to expand into new markets.”

“We are pleased to be working with one of the UK’s world-renowned fashion and lifestyle brands as it digitally transforms its business to drive growth and improve its competitiveness,” said Jim Herbert, Senior Vice President and General Manager of EMEA at BigCommerce. “BigCommerce’s headless multi-storefront solution, consumed through enterprise grade APIs and partner solutions, enables Ted Baker to deliver rich product and customer experiences to bolster online sales.”

“With the launch of this site, Ted Baker is solidifying their position as a digital leader in the luxury space. Personalization, enabled through AI-optimization, will play a critical role in the future of commerce,” said Tjeerd Brenninkmeijer, EVP of EMEA, Bloomreach. “We are pleased to have worked with BigCommerce and Wunderman Thompson Commerce to bring this modern storefront to life for Ted Baker customers worldwide.”

“Today, global brands require a highly adaptable ecommerce platform that can meet the needs of both customers and the business,” said Neil Stewart, Global CEO, Wunderman Thompson Commerce. “From the onset, our objective with Ted Baker was to modernize the commerce experience, using headless solutions from a wide array of industry-leading partners. With BigCommerce and Bloomreach, we were able to support Ted Baker’s digital transformation journey, helping them build a tech stack that offers simplicity, efficient site management, and the best possible customer experience across 12 regional storefronts.”

Wunderman Thompson Commerce further integrated BigCommerce and Bloomreach with Ted Baker’s back-office systems for product data, order processing and in-store omnichannel functionality. BigCommerce’s in-built integrations to Adyen, Klarna, PayPal and Avalara provide Ted Baker with global payment and tax coverage with future plans to integrate to Fluent Commerce’s SaaS order management system.

Ted Baker’s new website launch comes at a time of continued growth for the UK ecommerce market, a global trend which has been accelerated by the pandemic. In the UK alone, ecommerce sales are projected to reach $199 billion in 2022 with online sales currently accounting for 26.9% of overall retail sales. The launch also underpins Ted Baker’s ongoing commitment to develop its ecommerce offering and drive digital and omnichannel growth.

Ted Baker joins a growing line of well-known fashion brands that includes Rivet and Hide, La Perla, Grenson, Olive Clothing, Badgley Mischka, Peter Christian, Bohemian Traders and Closet London all using BigCommerce’s Open SaaS platform to power and innovate their online businesses.

To learn more about BigCommerce’s ecommerce solutions for fashion and apparel, click here.

About Ted Baker:

Founded in 1988, British lifestyle brand Ted Baker champions the unexpected stories and moments that bring joyful irreverence to daily life. Celebrating the city’s long-awaited return, the new Autumn Winter collections blend contemporary and traditional influences, focusing on must-keep quality and versatile styling.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

