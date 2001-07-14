ENDRA Life Sciences Strengthens TAEUS® System Intellectual Property with Issuance of 24th U.S. Patent

ENDRA+Life+Sciences+Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued ENDRA a new patent, U.S. Patent No. 11266314 (the ‘314 patent) titled “Method and System for Determining a Material Type of an Object of Interest.”

The ‘314 patent protects ENDRA's method and system for determining a material type by utilizing TAEUS. The patent has potential applications beyond liver measurements and even outside the human body. In addition, the ‘314 patent serves as the parent patent for current patent applications being prosecuted in both China and Europe.

“This newly issued patent, our 24th in the U.S., supports our strategy to protect ENDRA’s intellectual property, lead innovation in the thermoacoustic sector and broaden the potential applications for our proprietary TAEUS® technology for both clinical and non-clinical applications," stated ENDRA's Chief Executive Officer Francois Michelon. "We maintain a concerted effort to enhance the defensive and offensive value of our patent portfolio in priority markets. Our global intellectual property portfolio currently stands at 89 assets, which we define as patents in preparation, filed or issued.”

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

