SpartanNash Promotes Adrienne Chance to Senior Vice President, Communications

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the promotion of Adrienne+Chance to Senior Vice President, Communications. Chance was hired in April 2021 as Vice President, Communications reporting to President and CEO Tony+Sarsam. She leads the vision, strategy and implementation of SpartanNash’s approach to purpose-driven internal and external communications and serves as Executive Director of the SpartanNash Foundation.

“SpartanNash is proud to invest in and continuously enhance our communication as a critical component of our People First culture,” Sarsam said. “Adrienne and her team play a fundamental role in the execution of our Company strategy, and they have demonstrated measurable results as we build Associate engagement internally and brand awareness externally.”

Since joining SpartanNash, Chance helped lead the implementation and rollout of the Company’s new corporate identity %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EOur+Winning+Recipe%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E™; supported the Company’s Board of Directors to develop a more robust strategy for environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives; established new channels for communication for Associates, business partners and other key stakeholders, including town halls and large-scale events; and led fundraising and disaster response for the Company’s community partners.

Prior to SpartanNash, Chance served as Senior Director of Corporate Communications for Dallas-based Borden Dairy Company. She also established the communications department and served as Director of Corporate Communications for Topgolf Entertainment Group, which earned her recognition as a 2017 Top Woman in PR by PR News. In 2021, Chance was recognized as a “40 Under 40” leader by the Public Relations Society of America’s Dallas chapter and as a “Woman of Influence” by The Shelby Report. Chance is a graduate of the University of Florida and resides in Grand Rapids, Mich. with her family.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Espartannash.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

