Schwab Advisor Services Expands Events & Education Line-Up

Schwab Advisor Services is expanding its annual event and education line-up with a new conference experience—ENGAGE—designed specifically for the needs of emerging, growth-minded advisors.

The inaugural event, set for April 26, offers something unique for firms managing up to $300 million in client assets on both the Schwab and TD Ameritrade advisor platforms. Attendees at this virtual event will hear from Bernie Clark, head of Advisor Services, and other senior leaders, including Jon Beatty, chief operating officer, and Tom Bradley, managing director of Emerging Clients, as well as other advisor peers sharing best practices learned from firsthand experiences.

Attendees also will get a closer look at the resources, tools and best practices Schwab offers independent advisors to help run and grow their businesses. The event will conclude with a financial market outlook featuring Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab’s chief investment strategist, and J.J. Kinahan, TD Ameritrade’s chief market strategist.

“We recognize every firm has different priorities, depending on where they are in their lifecycle, so we’re excited to introduce a new event that meets the unique needs of smaller firms,” Clark said. “Advisors will hear about solutions that can help them grow faster and operate more efficiently, so they can devote more time to serving the needs of clients. Just as importantly, ENGAGE offers emerging RIAs an opportunity to know us better and for us to deepen our relationships with them.”

With ENGAGE, Schwab has expanded its broad portfolio of events for independent advisors, including:

ADVANTAGE ® , now in its sixth year, is focused on bringing new ideas to firms that have achieved significant growth — managing $300 million to $1 billion in client assets — and are looking to expand strategically as well as build a differentiated client experience. This year’s event, which takes place March 16-18 in Scottsdale, Ariz., will be Schwab’s first national, in-person event for advisors since 2019.

, now in its sixth year, is focused on bringing new ideas to firms that have achieved significant growth — managing $300 million to $1 billion in client assets — and are looking to expand strategically as well as build a differentiated client experience. This year’s event, which takes place March 16-18 in Scottsdale, Ariz., will be Schwab’s first national, in-person event for advisors since 2019. EXPLORE ® , providing the industry’s largest firms with the opportunity to hear from industry leaders and share best practices with peers. This invitation-only event, now in its 23 rd year, will take place in person this summer.

, providing the industry’s largest firms with the opportunity to hear from industry leaders and share best practices with peers. This invitation-only event, now in its 23 year, will take place in person this summer. IMPACT ® , the RIA industry’s largest and longest-running conference of its kind at 32 years, is taking place November 1-3 in Denver. Offering the best of both worlds, IMPACT ® 2022 for the first time will be a hybrid event. In addition to offering three days of breakouts, exhibitions and unmatched networking opportunities, Schwab will livestream featured keynotes and other popular sessions on November 2 for advisors who can’t attend in person.

, the RIA industry’s largest and longest-running conference of its kind at 32 years, is taking place November 1-3 in Denver. Offering the best of both worlds, IMPACT 2022 for the first time will be a hybrid event. In addition to offering three days of breakouts, exhibitions and unmatched networking opportunities, Schwab will livestream featured keynotes and other popular sessions on November 2 for advisors who can’t attend in person. SOLUTIONS®, a combination of virtual and in-person events providing a deep dive on Schwab technology, tools and services that can help advisors accelerate growth and optimize the way they work with their clients—and with Schwab. This year’s virtual event is scheduled for August 10-11.

Additional resources

In addition to expanding its events line-up, Schwab Advisor Services holds Client Town Halls hosted by its leadership team for all clients, and Executive Forums for smaller groups of clients in geographies across the country, throughout the year. Schwab also continues to introduce and expand its educational offerings for advisors, including:

Trading Services | Strategy Desk: As part of the combined custody platform, Schwab is incorporating TD Ameritrade Institutional’s Strategy Desk, which means Schwab advisors can access an array of free Strategy Desk educational resources, including one-on-one options strategy consultations for portfolio-specific needs. They also can attend weekly trading-related webcasts featuring Schwab strategists and special guests, to earn CE credits on a variety of topics, as well as receive the Strategy Desk’s weekly newsletter, Macro Monday.

As part of the combined custody platform, Schwab is incorporating TD Ameritrade Institutional’s Strategy Desk, which means Schwab advisors can access an array of free Strategy Desk educational resources, including one-on-one options strategy consultations for portfolio-specific needs. They also can attend weekly trading-related webcasts featuring Schwab strategists and special guests, to earn CE credits on a variety of topics, as well as receive the Strategy Desk’s weekly newsletter, Business Consulting & Education | Virtual Practice Management : Because advisors are focused on building for the future, Schwab offers a variety of tools and resources informed by more than 30 years of working closely with business owners. Our Virtual Practice Management programs can empower advisors to improve and grow their firms through strategic guidance and best practices on such topics as cybersecurity, strategic planning, ideal client persona and client value proposition. Schwab advisors can access Virtual Practice Management resources through the Schwab+Advisor+Center while advisors on the TD Ameritrade platform can go through Veo+One. Advisors also have access to Schwab’s industry leading RIA Benchmarking Study, a monthly BCE webcast series, cybersecurity and talent resource centers, and thought leadership.

: Because advisors are focused on building for the future, Schwab offers a variety of tools and resources informed by more than 30 years of working closely with business owners. Our Virtual Practice Management programs can empower advisors to improve and grow their firms through strategic guidance and best practices on such topics as cybersecurity, strategic planning, ideal client persona and client value proposition. Schwab advisors can access Virtual Practice Management resources through the Schwab+Advisor+Center while advisors on the TD Ameritrade platform can go through Veo+One. Advisors also have access to Schwab’s industry leading RIA Benchmarking Study, a monthly BCE webcast series, cybersecurity and talent resource centers, and thought leadership. Regulatory Updates | WashingtonWise: Financial markets and client portfolios can be affected by the policies and politics of Washington. For a non-partisan eye on issues that matter to investors, advisors can tune in to %3Ci%3EWashingtonWise%3C%2Fi%3E, a podcast series hosted by Mike+Townsend, Schwab’s vice president for legislative and regulatory affairs. And as part of our commitment to help advisors stay abreast of the latest regulatory changes, as well as understand possible implications for their firms, Schwab twice a year hosts a Regulatory Update webcast. The series features Schwab legal and regulatory affairs experts covering relevant topics to help advisors navigate the regulatory landscape. Advisors can register+now for the next event, scheduled for May 19.

Financial markets and client portfolios can be affected by the policies and politics of Washington. For a non-partisan eye on issues that matter to investors, advisors can tune in to %3Ci%3EWashingtonWise%3C%2Fi%3E, a podcast series hosted by Mike+Townsend, Schwab’s vice president for legislative and regulatory affairs. And as part of our commitment to help advisors stay abreast of the latest regulatory changes, as well as understand possible implications for their firms, Schwab twice a year hosts a Regulatory Update webcast. The series features Schwab legal and regulatory affairs experts covering relevant topics to help advisors navigate the regulatory landscape. Advisors can register+now for the next event, scheduled for May 19. Insights & Ideas | Market & Investment Insights: For fresh perspectives on market and investing trends to help keep client portfolios ahead of the game, advisors can visit the %3Ci%3EMarket+%26amp%3B+Investment+Insights%3C%2Fi%3E page. Check in regularly for up-to-the-moment market commentary from a team of experts including Schwab’s Liz+Ann+Sonders and Jeffrey+Kleintop.

“Bringing advisors together to learn and grow is critical to the continued vibrancy of our industry. It’s not always easy to take time away from running your firm, but we believe it’s critical for business owners to stay connected, exchange ideas with their peers and invest in themselves,” Clark says. “By developing a full range of events and educational resources—and a variety of ways to access them—we’re working to help firms of all sizes reach their growth goals and build on our industry’s remarkable success.”

