NeoPhotonics Announces Suite of 53 Gbaud PAM4 Driver ICs for 100G and 400G Hyperscale Data Center Networks

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks, today announced that it has shipped more than one million single and quad drivers for PAM4 transceivers used in hyperscale data center networks. NeoPhotonics 53 Gbaud PAM4 driver IC is a linear, differential driver based on gallium arsenide (GaAs) and optimized for 1 x 100 Gbps, 4 x 100 Gbps and 8 x 100 Gbps PAM4-based applications. The drivers are in volume production and provide a high RF output voltage swing with high linearity and are well-suited to modulate silicon photonics Mach-Zender Modulators (MZM) used in 400G data center transceivers, while maintaining exceptional Quaternary Transmitter Dispersion Eye Closure (TDECQ).

Drivers are a critical component in optical transmission systems and function to match signals between the CMOS digital electrical data and the analog optical components. Modulators impress the data on an optical signal and often require higher voltage swings than are generated by the high-speed CMOS based electronics which manipulate the digital data. The Driver IC amplifies the low voltage electrical signal to a level required by the optical modulator, maintaining linearity and achieving sufficient bandwidth. NeoPhotonics linear drivers feature high output voltage > 3.4Vppd, low crosstalk, high gain, high bandwidth >35GHz supporting 53 Gbaud and low total harmonic distortion (THD) to enable best-in-class PAM4 performance.

“We are pleased to have achieved multiple design wins for our family of 53 Gbaud suite of drivers and are now shipping them in high volume. We have been shipping GaAs drivers for nearly a decade and have a deep technology base. We started with 10 Gbps devices, and are now shipping devices for 400 Gbps transceivers,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “We continue to improve our product performance and have recently introduced versions of the driver that deliver more than 20% power reduction. Furthermore, we are currently developing next-gen versions that we believe will feature 50% power savings versus the current generation,” concluded Mr. Jenks.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that qualify as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including anticipated performance of NeoPhotonics’ products. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are only predictions based on the company’s current expectations, estimates and projections. The actual company results, product performance, product development, product availability, and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as well as other risks and uncertainties relating to the company’s business, are described more fully in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

©2022 NeoPhotonics Corporation. All rights reserved. NeoPhotonics and the red dot logo are trademarks of NeoPhotonics Corporation. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005542/en/