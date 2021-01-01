The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Accelerates and Expands Cage-Free Egg Commitment

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today announced that it is working to accelerate its bakery operations' transition to cage-free eggs to the end of 2022, three years ahead of schedule. As part of The Cheesecake Factory's broader commitment to sustainable sourcing, in 2020 the company achieved its stated goal of transitioning all eggs used in its U.S. and Canadian restaurant operations to cage-free.

Once the bakery's conversion is complete, 100% of eggs in the company’s baked goods (which account for the majority of its egg usage) worldwide will come from cage-free hens. Beyond its baked goods, The Cheesecake Factory® is also working with its international licensees to transition all eggs used in their restaurant operations to cage-free and is currently discussing a plan and timeline for reaching that goal by or before 2030.

“The welfare of all animals throughout our supply chain is critically important to us,” said Megan Bloomer, Vice President of Sustainability of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. "The transition to cage-free eggs was a key component of our larger commitment to animal welfare through the adoption of the Five Freedoms and our Sustainable Sourcing Policy."

“We applaud The Cheesecake Factory for being one of the first restaurant companies to transition to cage-free eggs across its restaurant operations and for the company's efforts to accelerate the use of cage-free eggs in its bakery facilities,” said Matthew Prescott, Senior Director of Food and Agriculture for the Humane Society of the United States. "This achievement shows The Cheesecake Factory’s continued commitment to bettering animal welfare."

For further information on The Cheesecake Factory's animal welfare commitments and other CSR efforts, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecheesecakefactory.com%2Fcorporate-social-responsibility%2F to review the company's 2020 and 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Reports.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia® and a collection within our Fox Restaurant Concepts business. Internationally, 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2021, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the eighth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com and www.foxrc.com.

About the Humane Society of the United States

Founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States fights the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, we take on puppy mills, factory farms, trophy hunts, animal testing and other cruel industries. With our affiliates, we rescue and care for tens of thousands of animals every year through our animal rescue team’s work and other hands-on animal care services. We fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: A humane society.

