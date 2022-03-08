Famed Visual Artist Anthony Piper to Creative Direct New Digital Art and NFTs for Nitches' Latest Campaign

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitches Inc., (NICH) (the "Company") which blends high-tech with high-end fashion to create exclusive apparel collections and NFTs, today announced that legendary visual artist Anthony Piper will design and write the creative concepts around the collaborative "Peace on Marz" campaign. "Peace on Marz" is the result of a collaboration with Viral Vegan Influencer and Filmmaker John Lewis to create a luxury athleisure clothing collection and comprehensive NFT strategy aimed at protecting our planet.

Piper recently joined the Nitches' team as creative director. One of his first projects is developing an animated story for "Peace on Marz," which will have a similar creative artistic flair as to Trill League, his celebrated web comic and graphic novel. Trill League is a hip-hop infused vision of a black superhero universe that captured the attention of rapper 50 Cent and entertainment company Lionsgate. For the "Peace on Marz" campaign, Piper will develop and creative direct a new Intellectual Property (IP) consisting of multi-faceted Marz Variant characters, eye-catching drawings and compelling storylines.

"Visual storytelling is my passion and collaborating with Nitches gives me new ways to express myself through creative technology and NFT creation in the fashion industry," said Anthony Piper, creative director at Nitches. "I am impressed with how Nitches has embraced the metaverse and advanced technology to promote its clothing collections and NFTs to a new generation."

NFTs are digital assets that can be owned, sold and traded using blockchain technology. In the near future, Piper will create Marz Variant Profile Picture (PFP) NFTs, which will be sold as digital collectibles and used as online avatars. Nitches also plans to create a long-term NFT community focused on "BadAss Vegan" Influencer John Lewis' message of peace and protecting our planet.

"Web 3.0 is an important part of our business model because it allows our customers to not only express themselves in the real world through exclusive clothing items, but also in the metaverse with exceptional NFTs," said John Morgan, Nitches' CEO. "No one is better at creating stunning designs for the digital world than Anthony Piper, who has worked with multi-billion-dollar companies such as Marvel, Lionsgate and the New York Times.

