Semtech Announces 25G Burst Mode Transimpedance Amplifier for Next Generation Multi-Gigabit PON

Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced its latest PON-X® device, the GN7060 burst mode transimpedance amplifier (TIA) for 25GS-PON and HS-PON (Higher Speed Passive Optical Networks) Optical Line Terminal (OLT) applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005206/en/

Latest addition to the PON-X® portfolio designed to meet next generation passive optical network (PON) needs (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As the newest addition to the PON-X portfolio, the GN7060 should be the main choice for OLT module developers,” said Jacqui Adams, senior product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “This also represents the first step in a series of new 25G and 50G PON products from Semtech designed to meet the convergence time and burst dynamic range requirements of next generation multi-gigabit PON standards.”

The PON-X GN7060 features a high-sensitivity multi-rate 25/12.5/10Gbps burst mode TIA with fast settling time. GN7060 includes several patented innovations with very low input noise and high dynamic range for burst mode applications. The GN7060 can be used with Semtech’s ClearEdge® GN2146 25G EML/CDR with integrated limiting amplifier for evaluation and production of 25G PON OLT modules.

As PON is suited to the growth in high speed, high density and low cost infrastructure, the release of the GN7060 device allows carriers to deploy next generation multi-gigabit PON OLT systems. Moreover, the device will fit future PON services including support for the convergence of PON access and 5G wireless networks, optical LANs, home networking, and next generation streaming—enhancing the consumer experience whilst accelerating the development of the internet.

Semtech’s Product Resources

GN7060: Multi-rate 25G PON Burst Mode TIA

GN2146: Bi-directional CDR With EML / MZM Laser Driver

About Semtech’s Signal Integrity/Optical Products

Semtech’s optical networking product platforms provide high-performance signal integrity for optical module solutions used by leading companies in the data center/enterprise networking, wireless infrastructure and passive optical network/Fiber to the X markets. For more information, visit www.semtech.com%2Foptical.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “looks to be,” “can be,” “will,” “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, ClearEdge, and PON-X are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005206/en/