Biocept Appoints Philippe Marchand as Chief Operating Officer

Biocept%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, has appointed Philippe Marchand, Ph.D., to the position of Chief Operating Officer, effective today. Dr. Marchand will be responsible for advancing the company’s strategic and operational objectives, including all laboratory operations of its CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay, which helps physicians better detect and manage treatment of patients with metastatic cancers involving the central nervous system.

“Biocept is excited to welcome an executive of Philippe’s caliber to our team as we work to establish CNSide as the standard-of-care diagnostic test for patients with metastatic cancers involving the brain or spinal cord,” said Sam Riccitelli, Biocept’s Chairman, and Interim President and CEO. “He shares our strong belief that having a quantitative method to analyze tumor cells in the cerebrospinal fluid will be key to improving care for these patients.”

Dr. Marchand is a veteran biotechnology executive and scientist with a proven track record in transitioning concepts to implementation and commercialization. Most recently, Dr. Marchand was the Chief Operating Officer of Biosplice Therapeutics, aiding in the development of first-in-class small-molecule therapeutics. Previously, he was the Chief Information Officer of Genoptix, where he oversaw the creation of the company’s diagnostics laboratory, and was instrumental in its IPO and subsequent acquisition by Novartis. Following the acquisition, he assumed responsibilities for global IT operations for Novartis Oncology.

“As the medical community develops new targeted therapies for metastatic brain cancers, it is imperative to have more sophisticated diagnostic tests available to characterize tumor cells in the cerebrospinal fluid, identify treatment targets, and monitor response to therapy,” Dr. Marchand said. “I am impressed with the enormous progress Biocept has made in the development and commercialization of CNSide, and look forward to helping take the company and assay to the next level for the benefit of patients and physicians.”

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy assays, Biocept has developed the CNSide™ cerebrospinal fluid assay that detects cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept’s patented Target Selector™ technology captures and quantitatively analyzes cerebrospinal fluid tumor cells for tumor-associated molecular markers, using technology first developed for use in blood. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

