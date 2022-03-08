Capital Clarity Advises Neudesic in its Acquisition by IBM

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Clarity announced that it advised Neudesic, LLC, a leading U.S. cloud services consultancy specializing in the Microsoft Azure platform, in its acquisition by IBM (NYSE: IBM).

Neudesic provides a full scope of digital transformation services across advisory, application development, cloud migration, DevOps, integration, data engineering, data visualization, and hyper-automation. As a top Microsoft global solution partner, Neudesic has deep expertise in technology transformation and delivering Microsoft Azure cloud services to clients across the health and life sciences, financial services, energy and utilities, professional services, and retail industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Neudesic has more than 1,500 cloud and data experts located across the U.S. and in India.

"The development of Neudesic over time has been spectacular. The innovative solution sets that the company developed and deployed in advanced business transformation with leverage of modern cloud tools and technologies on the Azure platform across industries are unparalleled," said John Cooper, Managing Partner of Capital Clarity. "The growth in this domain of technology-leveraged professional services will continue to accelerate in our view."

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. IBM and Neudesic signed a definitive agreement in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Neudesic

Neudesic is the trusted technology partner in business innovation, delivering impactful business results to clients through digital modernization and evolution. Its consultants bring business and technology expertise together, offering a wide range of cloud and data-driven solutions, including custom application development, data and artificial intelligence, and comprehensive managed services. Founded in 2002, Neudesic is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Capital Clarity

Capital Clarity offers a refined approach to investment banking that emphasizes long-term partnership with investors and management teams. Our leadership team has a combined experience of 80 years in financial advisory, mergers & acquisitions, corporate development and private equity. We combine advisory expertise with deep industry knowledge and long-standing buyer and investor relationships to create successful outcomes for our clients. Enterprise software and technology-enabled services are among Capital Clarity's areas of focus and expertise.

