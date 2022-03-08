Landis+Gyr Announces Contract with Otter Tail Power Company for Advanced Metering Infrastructure

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Ga, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND), announced an agreement with Otter Tail Power Company to provide advanced metering infrastructure, software and services to support the utility's plans to create a smarter, stronger energy grid across its three-state service territory.

The contract includes 175,000 advanced meters and network communications using Gridstream RF Mesh IP and cellular networks, along with a 20-year SaaS agreement for meter data management, advanced grid analytics and system operating software. Landis+Gyr's Revelo meter, which offers leading-edge computing and waveform sampling capabilities, will be used for all services.

"We're focused on upgrading and automating our enterprise and business systems to ensure we continue delivering reliable and efficient energy for our customers. This project with Landis+Gyr helps us prepare for the dynamic changes happening on the grid and enables us to engage customers more directly in energy management," said Al Koeckeritz, Otter Tail Power's Manager of Advanced Concepts and Energy Management and Control.

The project covers a broad service territory in northwestern Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota. Most of the networked meters will operate on a Mesh IP network, with Landis+Gyr's omni-carrier cellular solution supporting the remainder. Otter Tail Power will implement Landis+Gyr's operational and reliability analytics modules, which in conjunction with meter data management, will help improve outage management and response.

"We look forward to working with Otter Tail Power to support their enterprise and technology upgrades and aid their transition to cleaner, more reliable energy for their customers. The ability to monitor and process high resolution data at the grid edge with Revelo promotes better load balancing, power quality, and reliability, while making energy management easy for consumers," said Jay Lasseter, Vice President of Industry and Growth at Landis+Gyr.

Part of the Gridstream Connect platform of IoT devices, Revelo is a next generation grid sensing meter that delivers new capabilities for both consumers and grid operators. The meter's high-resolution sensing pinpoints grid anomalies and offers detailed load analysis for unprecedented visibility into energy delivery and use.

