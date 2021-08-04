LANZATECH NZ, INC., A MARKET-LEADING INNOVATOR IN CARBON CAPTURE & TRANSFORMATION, TO GO PUBLIC THROUGH BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH AMCI ACQUISITION CORP. II

PR Newswire

CHICAGO and GREENWICH, Conn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LanzaTech NZ, Inc. ("LanzaTech"), an innovative Carbon Capture and Transformation ("CCT") company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products that people use in their daily lives, and AMCI Acquisition Corp. II ("AMCI") (Nasdaq: AMCI), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have agreed to combine through a business combination transaction.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed LanzaTech Global, Inc. and its common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LNZA."

LanzaTech Helping Pave the Road to Net-Zero

Using a variety of waste feedstocks, LanzaTech's technology platform highlights a future where consumers are not dependent on virgin fossil feedstocks for everything in our daily lives. LanzaTech's goal is to challenge and change the way the world uses carbon, enabling a new circular carbon economy where carbon is reused rather than wasted, skies and oceans are kept clean, and pollution becomes a thing of the past. Upon consummation of the proposed business combination, LanzaTech is expected to be the first CCT company to access the public capital markets. Through technology and applications that are designed to touch multiple points of carbon use, LanzaTech believes it can offer a solution which could be a meaningful contributor to solving the global carbon crisis. LanzaTech's scalable technology is designed to enable participants in many industries to reduce their carbon footprint and overall environmental impact profitably and help end users replace materials made from virgin fossil resources with recycled carbon. LanzaTech helps customers create a more sustainable future by supporting customers' ESG goals and helping industries meet mandated emissions reduction targets.

LanzaTech's capital-light, licensing-driven business model not only enables LanzaTech to significantly accelerate the deployment of its patent-protected technology, but also creates a truly global opportunity set of customers unencumbered by geography. By licensing its technology to customers, LanzaTech provides an opportunity to drive significant progress toward sustainability goals.

LanzaTech's management believes that its proven commercialized technology has the potential to enable decarbonization in many of the world's most carbon intensive industries.

Management Commentary

Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaTech, commented, "We are showing the world what is possible when we radically rethink how we source, use and dispose of carbon. We are excited to be on this journey. We believe with AMCI that this is a transformative step in our quest to create a sustainable future for all, where everything can be made from recycled carbon."

Nimesh Patel, Chief Executive Officer of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, stated, "Our primary objective in forming AMCI Acquisition Corp. II was to partner with a disruptive company focused on decarbonizing the heavy industrial complex and transitioning the global energy mix to a lower carbon footprint. We are pleased to have found that partner in LanzaTech. LanzaTech is facilitating the creation of a circular economy where carbon can be reused rather than wasted through the adoption of its economically viable and scalable technology, designed to enable industrial users of carbon intensive inputs and raw materials to reduce their environmental impact and to replace materials made from virgin fossil fuel resources with recycled carbon. We are excited to partner with LanzaTech as it continues to scale its technology deployment and grow its business."

Proven Technology Endorsed by Blue-Chip Partner and Customer Base

LanzaTech's gas fermentation technology can provide a profitable pathway for solving the significant carbon problem of heavy industry. Since its inception in 2005, LanzaTech has worked diligently to validate its technology in the real-world industrial marketplace. In 2020, LanzaTech formed and spun out a new company, LanzaJet, to scale up production of sustainable aviation fuel. Both companies have built a roster of customers, partners and investors from a wide variety of industries that range from steel producers including ArcelorMittal and traditional energy companies such as Suncor Energy and Shell to aviation companies including All Nippon Airways, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, illustrating a high degree of confidence and adoption across numerous industries. LanzaTech's sustainable materials are also used in the manufacture of many everyday goods from well-known consumer brands such as Unilever and Lululemon. LanzaTech's extensive network of customers and partners have committed approximately $800 million in the development of new facilities using LanzaTech's technology, including two commercially operating plants and seven plants under construction. These new facilities are expected to bring on significant new production capacity in the future and serve as a major validation to potential future customers as the roster of these notable partners continues to grow.

Transaction Overview

The proposed business combination values LanzaTech at an implied $1.8 billion pro forma enterprise value. The combined company is expected to receive gross proceeds of approximately $275 million, comprised of AMCI's $150 million of cash held in trust (assuming no redemptions by AMCI's public stockholders) and a committed common equity PIPE of approximately $125 million, at $10.00 per share, by investors including AMCI, ArcelorMittal, BASF, K1W1, Khosla Ventures, Mitsui & Co., LTD., New Zealand Superannuation Fund, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures LLC, Primetals Technologies, SHV Energy and Trafigura. The boards of directors of AMCI and LanzaTech have approved the proposed transaction, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022, subject to, among other things, the approval by LanzaTech's stockholders and AMCI's stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

Proceeds from the transaction are expected to fund acceleration in LanzaTech's commercial operations, capital requirements associated with development projects in which LanzaTech has chosen to participate with partners, and continued technological innovation. LanzaTech will continue to be based in Chicago, Illinois, and led by Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaTech, and other key members of LanzaTech's executive leadership.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech harnesses the power of biology and big data to create climate-safe materials and fuels. With expertise in synthetic biology, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence and machine learning coupled with engineering, LanzaTech has created a platform that converts waste carbon into new everyday products that would otherwise come from virgin fossil resources. LanzaTech's first two commercial scale gas fermentation plants have produced over 30 million gallons of ethanol, which is the equivalent of offsetting the release of 150,000 metric tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere. Additional plants are under construction globally. LanzaTech is based in Illinois, USA.

About AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger with a business focused on decarbonizing the heavy industrial complex and transitioning the global energy mix to a lower carbon footprint. AMCI's sponsor is an affiliate of the AMCI group of companies. AMCI invests in and operates industrial businesses focused on natural resources, transportation, infrastructure, metals and energy. AMCI has now invested over $1.7 billion in 40 industrial companies and has an existing portfolio consisting of 21 companies located around the world. AMCI is led by Chief Executive Officer Nimesh Patel, President Brian Beem, and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Murphy.

