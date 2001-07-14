Spok to Demonstrate the Power of its Clinical Communication Platform at HIMSS22

Spok%2C+Inc.%2C a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a leader in healthcare communications, will explore the latest possibilities for driving meaningful change in today’s hospitals during HIMSS22. Spok solution experts will demonstrate the power of the Spok+Care+Connect%26reg%3B healthcare communication platform and the new GenA%26trade%3B+pager in booth #3321 throughout the conference, March 14-18, 2022, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

“HIMSS22 will give us the opportunity to reconnect with customers and prospects both in person at our booth and through the Interoperability Showcase,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “Hospitals and health systems continue to look for intuitive ways to help clinicians and other staff members exchange information securely to close gaps in patient care. We are rededicating our focus on our advanced healthcare communication platform, Spok Care Connect, to help thousands of healthcare organizations achieve this goal.”

This year Spok also returns to the HIMSS Interoperability Showcase™ to host “Closing Gaps in Patient Device Association” in hall E, booth #8240. The exhibit will focus on balancing staffing ratios with documentation guidelines and medical equipment. Since patients and medical equipment are constantly on the move in today’s healthcare environment, establishing device associations is crucial for care continuity during patient transfers. This case will highlight how the new PCIM standard facilitates automating the association process to reduce errors and omissions.

Additionally, HIMSS22 attendees will be able to discover the new GenA™ pager, a one-way alphanumeric device that pairs advanced encryption and security with a high-resolution ePaper display. This next-generation pager is encased in an antimicrobial housing that supports strict hygiene protocols and features over-the-air programming for ease of configuration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308005122/en/