MACOM Introduces 128GBaud Products for Coherent Applications

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”) today announced availability of its 128 GBaud Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIAs) and Modulator Drivers for coherent optical networking applications. MACOM’s new products support long-haul, metropolitan and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) optical module applications.

Secular growth in metropolitan and DCI infrastructure is driven by 5G expansion, high speed connectivity to the home to support business and infotainment, and expanding cloud services across the globe. Coherent optical connectivity solutions are attractive to network operators because they support longer distances than PAM-4 solutions, with modulation that can enable data rates up to and beyond 800 Gbps on a single wavelength. The trend to build high data rate coherent systems creates the need for linear high performance modulator drivers and TIAs.

MACOM’s new dual-channel TIA MATA-012803, quad-channel TIA MATA-012403 and quad-channel driver MAOM-012408 offer high bandwidth, low noise and low power consumption. These devices enable Integrated Coherent Receivers (ICRs), High Bandwidth Coherent Driver Modulators (HB-CDMs) and Integrated Coherent Transmit-Receive Optical Sub-Assemblies (ICTROSAs) operating from 800 Gbps up to1.6 Tbps in Telecom and DCI applications.

MACOM’s linear TIAs feature excellent noise performance, greater than 30dB of dynamic range, and more than 80 GHz of bandwidth. The modulator driver can deliver high gain with digitally controllable peaking response and linear output voltage compatible with leading-edge Mach Zehnder (MZ) optical modulators.

We invite our customers to meet with MACOM’s engineers to learn about our newest products the week of the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), March 8 – 10, 2022 in San Diego, California. To learn more about MACOM’s complete portfolio of products for optical communications, visit: www.macom.com%2Fapplications%2Foptical-networking.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Datacenter industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

